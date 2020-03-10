Are Hannah Ann Sluss & Peter Weber Still Together?

Hannah Ann Sluss might have made it to the final two on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but was are she and the pilot still dating? Hannah Ann was previously teased by ABC host Chris Harrison as the content who would be engulfed by drama, but she was able to romance Peter. He once called her the “most perfect woman” after all.

It’s unclear if they’re still currently together. Hannah Ann moved to Los Angeles, with some people claiming the change could have been for Peter. However, Bachelor In Paradise album Hannah Godwin shut down that theory during an interview with People magazine on March 2.

“Fun fact: Hannah Ann and I discussed the possibility of moving to L.A. to pursue modeling years ago, and we were actually discussing possibly rooming together. It was very early. It was a super early conversation,” she said. “So I know she’s definitely been trying to move out West for a while. There’s just a lot more opportunities for the industry that she’s in. I don’t think that that’s really any giveaway.”

The weeping “don’t let her go … that’s what love stories are made of” speech Peter’s mom made might have been about Hannah Ann. According to Cinema Blend, Peter’s family reportedly thought Hannah Ann would be the better match for him. Reality Steve has dished that Peter was leaning toward Madison, which could potentially be why he looked so distressed in the clip.

There’s another theory swirling that Hannah Ann also quit the series, which could potentially explain why Peter was so baffled when the season finished filming.

Insiders Are Stumped Too

For now, nothing is known for sure. Even Hannah Godwin, who is friends with Hannah Ann and arguably should have inside knowledge about the season, told People she doesn’t know what will happen in the end.

“You know, I thought we’d have a little bit of tea in our pocket with this, both of us knowing somebody, but it’s been very hush-hush,” she said in the March 2 interview. “It’s kind of fun watching it, especially knowing our friends on there and knowing who they are and stuff. I mean, yeah, it’s kind of killing me not really knowing what the ending is, but it is kind of cool to see our friends vibing, and if they are together, maybe double dates in the future.”

Anything Can Happen This Season

Reality Steve, who generally knows all things Bachelor, also seems baffled by this season.

“Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non-stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess,” he tweeted Thursday. “Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!”

Don’t miss Part 1 of The Bachelor Season 24 finale when it airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Exec Hints at Peter Weber Dating ‘Bachelor’ Producer Julie LaPlaca