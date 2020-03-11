Hannah Brown Spotted With Tyler Cameron In Jupiter, Florida

Following the untimely death Andrea Hermann Cameron, the mother of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown has been spotted spending time in Jupiter, Florida, to offer her support.

Following their initial break-up, Tyler had scrubbed his Instagram page clean of photos of himself and Hannah B., but they never stopped following one another on social media. It appears the two remained friends while she went on to compete and win Dancing With the Stars, and he moved to New York City and briefly dated model Gigi Hadid.

Hannah B. had met Tyler’s mother during the Hometown Dates portion of her cycle of The Bachelorette, and even though she picked Jed in the end, which turned out to be a disastrous decision, Tyler’s mom never stopped being her biggest fan. Andrea continuously shared photos on Instagram of Hannah B. at red carpet events and cheered her on as she won the Glitterball trophy.

After Tyler posted the heartbreaking news of his mother’s death on Instagram, Hannah B. commented on the picture with a simple red heart emoji. And this past weekend, E! News confirmed she flew down to Jupiter, Florida to spend some time with Tyler.

E! News’ source said, “Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller’s Ale House in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday for a celebration for Andrea Cameron,” an eyewitness tells E! News of the duo’s reunion. “Hannah came to Miller’s first, then Tyler showed up a little bit after and they sat over in the high top area.”

Andrea, who worked as a realtor, fully supported Tyler on his journey to find love with Hannah B. She told the Palm Beach Post at the time, “I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” referring to the 20-plus people who attended her weekly watch parties, which were also held at Miller’s Ale House.

The E! News source also said Tyler and Hannah B. seem to be showing “obvious PDA” but were happy to be hanging out. It’s unlikely this reunion means anything romantic for the former couple, but either way, it’s awesome to see Hannah B. showing up for Tyler during this devastating time of mourning.

Numerous Bachelor Nation Members Sent Their Love & Wishes To Tyler & His Family

Following the unexpected and sudden death of Tyler’s mother, many of his fellow Bachelor Nation friends shared their support online. Nick Viall commented on Tyler’s post writing, “Praying for your family brother.” Former Bachelor star Kristina Schulman commented, “Keeping you and your family in our thoughts.”

Jade Liz Roper said, “I am so deeply sorry, Tyler.” Others that left comments on Tyler’s post include Jared Haibon, Ashley I., John Paul Jones, Grocery Store Joe, and Becca Tilly, who wrote, “Praying for you and your family- I can’t even imagine! I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Prior to Andrea’s death, “Momma C” had won over the hearts of America when she was featured alongside her son on The Bachelorette and amassed nearly 30K followers on Instagram.She was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed away in Jupiter, Florida. Andrea is survived by her family which includes her three sons: Tyler, Austin, and Ryan.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020: Will Coronavirus Ruin Clare Crawley’s Season?