How Did Katy Perry & Fiance Orlando Bloom Meet?

American Idol judge Katy Perry revealed how she met her now-fiance Orlando Bloom on the season premiere in 2019. They met at the Golden Globes after Perry had her security guard grab 10 burgers and Orlando scooped one of them off her table.

After a contestant revealed that she worked at In-N-Out, Perry decided it was time to share the story of her and Bloom’s meeting with everyone in the room.

“Can I tell you one thing that is kind of sweet?” she asked. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand. He wasn’t even sitting at our table. He just swoops in and grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s my burger!'”

That Golden Globes party happened in January 2016, when Bloom and Perry were originally reported to have had a mild flirtation. A source told Us Weekly that they had a dance-off and it was the best party of the party.

“Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando.”

The Couple Was First Photographed Together at the Golden Globes

Perry and Bloom were first spotted together back in Jan 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty event where they were photographed laughing and smiling together. Their relationship became Instagram official in May 2016, when Perry uploaded a photo of them lounging together in Cannes, France.

Now we know that that Golden Globes afterparty was probably their first meeting when they may or may not have been arguing over who got to eat the In-N-Out burgers.

The two got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and they threw a one-year anniversary party for the event on Valentine’s Day in 2020. They have plans to get married in the spring of this year.

Perry Recently Announced They’re Expecting Their First Child

Perry revealed her pregnancy during her recently released music video for her new single “Never Worn White.” In the video, she’s seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram Live to confirm that she was, in fact, pregnant. She said she’s due in the summer.

Perry tweeted about the reveal after releasing the music video. She wrote, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore” and “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

The Bloom-Perry nuptials were originally set for December 2019, but they later postponed that wedding in order to get the venue they really wanted. Perry has referred to herself as a “bride-chilla” rather than a bridezilla, saying she’s not too concerned with all the details.

The wedding will happen in spring 2020, with sources telling US Magazine that the wedding will be in April. They’ll have one local wedding party, and then the other will be a destination party. Sources told Page Six that they are planning to have a wedding ceremony in June in Japan, which may or may not still be happening given the worldwide situation with the coronavirus.

Either way, the couple plans to celebrate their wedding early this year. A few months later, they’ll welcome their first child together into the world.

