How Long Is ‘911: Lone Star’ Tonight? What Time Is The Episode On?

One of FOX’s midseason hits, 911: Lone Star is wrapping up its first season on Monday, March 9 with two back to back episodes, which means the show is two hours long this week instead of the usual one hour. Here’s what we know about how this freshman action series will wrap up its first season.

T.K. Fights for His LIfe

911 Lone Star 1×09 & 1×10 Promo (Season Finale)

In “Awakening,” the first episode of the two-parter, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) will be fighting for his life after last week’s cliffhanger in which a frightened child accidentally shot him. Rubinstein tells TVLine in an interview ahead of the season finale that as an actor, he welcomes this kind of meaty material.

Honestly, I was excited [about being shot],” Rubinstein says. “The messier and more complex my storyline can get, the happier I am as an actor. And as a viewer, I enjoy seeing the ups and downs characters go through in movies and TV shows. So I was really excited to play that. If you only knew what’s to come… ”

But it sounds like T.K. pulls through because the episode description for part II says that his father, Owen (Rob Lowe), will help him “reconcile the past to help his future.” This is T.K.’s second brush with death after OD’ing several years ago, so he will undoubtedly have some issues to work through in that regard.

Rubinstein also says that T.K.’s near-death experience will hopefully bring him and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) closer.

“I loved that little scene where Owen sees Carlos in the doorway at the hospital and subtly registers that there’s something going on between Carlos and his son. It was a small moment, but it was kind of the heart of that scene, because it showed that Owen is aware of what’s going on and he sort of gives his silent approval,” said Rubinstein.

Meanwhile, the rest of the fire crew heads first to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, then into a cave to save a father and son who became trapped during a spelunking expedition.

Michelle Will Find Out What Happened to Her Sister

Michelle Finds Out There's A New Lead On Her Sister | Season 1 Ep. 7 | 9-1-1: LONE STAR

In addition to all of that action, the episode description teases that Michelle (Liv Tyler) will find out what happened to her missing sister, Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca). In last week’s episode, a flashback showed the two of them having fun together before Iris vanished, though it did hint that Iris was perhaps in a toxic relationship, though was it with her boyfriend Dustin Shepard (Jon Foster) or someone else?

Det. Washington (Tamala Jones) also had to tell Michelle that in the wreckage of the truck seen picking Iris up on the night she disappeared, they found two ominous things — copious amounts of blood, which may belong to up to four different people, and the bracelet Iris always wore.

But in the waning moments of the episode, it was confirmed that Iris is still alive. Michelle doesn’t know yet, so that should be an emotional payoff in the season finale.

911: Lone Star is not yet renewed for a second season, but its ratings are not that far off from what its parent show or The Masked Singer earns each, so season two pickup would not be surprising.

