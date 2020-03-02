How Many Auditions Episodes Are There for ‘American Idol’ 2020?

The singing competition show American Idol is heating up, and the audition episodes are almost half over. There are five total episodes of auditions for season 18 of the show, which will be followed up by Hollywood Week.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie traveled the country in 2019 to view the auditions in person and give some contestants a chance to move on to Hollywood Week.

Rounding out the cast of Idol season 18 is long-time host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones who is returning from previous seasons. There are also some contestants returning from previous seasons.

Here’s what we know about the schedule for American Idol 2020:

‘American Idol’ Audition Episode Schedule For 2020

Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8 p.m. ET/PT: Auditions, Episode 3. On this episode, the judges see a determined hopeful who defied the odds to get to their audition, which will result in a first for the show. Then, a fan-favorite from a previous season gets another chance at getting a Golden ticket. Finally, one contestant brings along his great-grandmother who is a Lionel Richie superfan.

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 8 p.m. ET/PT: Auditions, Episode 4. This week will see the judges head to Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon.

Sunday, March 15, 2020, 8 p.m. ET/PT: This will be the final episode of auditions and will likely show a montage of hopefuls getting their golden ticket before Hollywood Week begins airing either the following day or the following week, depending on American Idol’s schedule.

It’s likely that American Idol will go to a two-day-a-week format following the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor, which is currently airing on Monday nights at 8 p.m. That would mean that Idol Hollywood week would begin airing on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The last auditions episode will air on Sunday, March 15. The show will then pick up with Hollywood week on Monday, March 16.

When Do ‘American Idol’ Live Shows Start?

The Live shows are some of the more interesting shows for fans to watch, since they get an actual chance to participate in deciding who the next superstar coming from the show will be.

The live shows will likely kick off in late April or early May, depending on the schedule for the rest of the season. If the show does go to two days a week instead of one, the show will wrap up in April. That’ll leave plenty of time for ABC to figure out what’s coming next to the Sunday and Monday night time slots.

Viewer voting for the show will start after the announcement of the top 20, which is earlier than ever before for Idol. Usually fans don’t get a say until the top 14 or 10, but this year, they’re opening up the voting earlier so fans may feel more invested in the eventual champion.

ABC’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13, which will likely be in between the finals episodes of Idol.

For now, tune in to American Idol on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch the auditions and Hollywood week.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18