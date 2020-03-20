How Padma Lakshmi’s Arm Scar Became a Part of Who She Is

With Top Chef: All Stars returning to Bravo for the season premiere, host Padma Lakshmi returns to the TV screen. The host has embraced body positivity, revealing that the seven-inch scar on her right arm is a part of who she is.

Lakshmi was the cover girl on Vogue India, where she took the time to talk to the fashion magazine about how she feels about her body. When she was 14 years old, Lakshmi was involved in a car accident in Malibu. She said her right arm was shattered and her right hip was fractured in the accident.

“My body is a blueprint of my life, of every tragedy — emotional or physical,” she told Vogue India.

She Felt Self-Conscious For Years

https://www.instagram.com/p/B95L9LcBLSW/

For some time following the severe car accident, Lakshmi felt self-conscious about the scar. She worried she may never have a successful modeling career because of its existence.

During that time, she underwent painful treatments to lighten the scar. Now, though, she doesn’t hide it or cover it up with makeup.

“I love my scar,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish. “It is so much a part of me. I’m not sure I would remove it even if a doctor could wave a magic wand and delete it from my arm. The scar has singled me out and made me who I am.”

Lakshmi Was Diagnosed With Endometriosis

In an interview with SELF, Lakshmi said she’d been diagnosed with endometriosis, which is a condition where cells that make up the inner lining of the uterus begin to grow elsewhere in the body. The condition, which is estimated to affect 10 percent of women, is the leading cause of infertility in women.

She was not diagnosed with the condition for a number of years, and doctors aren’t sure what causes it or how to prevent it.

“I spent 25 percent of my life in bed because of this chronic illness that I had no idea I had,” she said. “And it was always something I was told I just had to put up with, that it was my lot as a woman to suffer with cramps because some girls got it and some girls didn’t.”

Endometriosis causes heavy, debilitating menstrual cycles. “It wasn’t until I was properly diagnosed and got on the other side of my treatment, which included several surgeries, that I realized what normal really is,” she said.

In 2009, Lakshmi co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America with her doctor Tamer Seckin in hopes that other women will be able to take care of their bodies in a way she wasn’t able to for many years. She believes her scars make her a stronger woman and a more confident advocate for herself and other women.

Other stars with the illness include Julianne Hough, Lena Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon and Dolly Parton. According to The Huffington Post, 176 million women worldwide have the disorder.

READ NEXT: Surgeon General Asks Kylie Jenner to Help Fight Coronavirus