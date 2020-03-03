How ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Works: What Is the New Format?

The format for season 18 of The Voice is slightly different this season, along with a slight adjustment to the panel of judges.

Nick Jonas is joining the reality singing competition series for the first time. He will be replacing Gwen Stefani. Stefani isn’t necessarily leaving the show for good, but she is taking time off to resume her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, titled “Just a Girl.” That residency wraps in May 2020, so Stefani would be free to return to The Voice for season 19.

Jonas made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in early October, and he says he’s “so excited” about this new venture.

The Judges In Season 18 of ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas Gets a Scare from His New ‘The Voice’ Co-Star ‘Blake Shelton’Nick Jonas revealed he’ll be a new coach on the next season of “The Voice,” and after his new co-stars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend sent a special message welcoming him to the show, Nick got an unexpected scare from longtime coach "Blake Shelton." #JonasBrothers #NickJonas #TheVoice 2019-10-08T01:11:03.000Z

“In addition to the competitive spirit, which will be natural, because I’m very competitive, I think I’m actually looking forward to really trying to help any artist that comes on the show and wants to grow,” Heavy previously reported that he told the talk show host.

In a surprise video, fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend welcomed Jonas to the crew with some tongue-in-cheek threats. Heavy previously reported that Jonas, who is the newest judge on The Voice, has been getting “hazed” according to Clarkson.

“I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy,” said Shelton.

Legend went a different way, though, saying, “I just have to tell you one thing — our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We have to form an alliance — me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters, OK?”

The Format for Season 18 of ‘The Voice’

Heavy previously reported that some fans were disappointed when NBC announced the midseason schedule and they read the description of season 18. The press release read, “The Voice lands on the schedule once a week in midseason, making way for hit show Ellen’s Game of Games to keep its prime spot on the schedule for a few extra months before The Voice moves back to twice weekly for the always-anticipated live shows over the cycle’s final three weeks in May.”

So not only will the show only air once a week from February 25 until May 11, but the live shows will only encompass three weeks, which is half as many live weeks as the show has had for the past several seasons. In fact, you have to go all the way back to season 13 to get less than six live shows.

The Voice has never had fewer than four live shows and that was in season one, which was when the show was brand-new and a summer program. Twice there have been five live shows (seasons 13 and 6), but every other season has had six or even seven live shows.

