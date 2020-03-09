How to Buy Tickets to Watch Corey Feldman’s ‘My Truth’ Documentary

Three years after first announcing the project, Corey Feldman‘s explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will finally premiere to audiences. On March 9, 2020, commemorative of the tenth anniversary of his best friend Corey Haim’s untimely death, Feldman’s film promises not only to name Haim’s alleged rapist, but the man he claims molested him as a child.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will premiere live via the streaming channel at MyTruth.com, at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET. The documentary will include interviews with former co-stars and friends Jamison Newlander, Keith Coogan, and the late Kristoff St. John. Tickets to view the film are on sale for $20.

The pay-per-view tickets to stream the documentary first went on sale on February 22, 2020, and are available to purchase on the same website the film will be streamed, at MyTruth.com. Click on “Buy Now,” on the top right corner of the screen, and enter your e-mail and password. After purchasing your ticket, a confirmation e-mail will immediately be sent to your inbox.

On March 9, at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET, viewers will sign in with their email and password to watch the movie.

Feldman, 48, has since announced that there would be a second showing of the film. For viewers who can’t catch the world premiere on Monday evening, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will also be available to stream on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This second showing will premiere at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. PT.

The movie does not currently have a theatrical release planned or a deal to be featured on a traditional streaming network. Each $20 ticket purchased only allows access to one of the screenings. Therefore, if you’d like to view on both streaming days, you must purchase two separate tickets.

For the safety of himself, wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, and son Zen, from his earlier marriage to Susie Sprague, Feldman has hired a full-time, armed security unit. The extra protection is due to the fact that Feldman is making extremely serious accusations of sexual abuse against at least six individuals, all of whom he’s described as being major Hollywood big wigs.

In his 2013 autobiography, Coreyography, Feldman did name one of his alleged abusers, albeit with a fake name. Legally, Feldman had to change the man’s name to “Ron Crimson” in his memoir but later confirmed on Dr. Oz that he was referring to Jon Grissom, who had small roles in the Feldman-Haim films, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

Without using a pseudonym, Feldman also identified his former manager, Marty Weiss, as another one of his alleged abusers. Prior to the publishing of Feldman’s memoir, Weiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Weiss was forced to register as a sex offender and sentenced to one year in jail.

Sitting down with Dr. Oz, Feldman named Alphy Hoffman is one of his alleged abusers. He claimed Hoffman, who ran the popular Alphy’s Soda Pop Club in the ’80s, sexually abused him when he was 14 years old.

