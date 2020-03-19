Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bright Minded’: How to Watch the Talk Show

Miley Cyrus has started a new IGTV program titled Bright Minded: Live with Miley where she features guests and uses a non-traditional talk show formula to connect with viewers from the comfort of her own home.

Every day from Monday through Friday, Cyrus goes live on her Instagram channel. The video is later uploaded, unedited, to her YouTube channel, making the program accessible to all viewers free of cost. She starts the program by sharing tips on how to make it through times of crisis calmly while also focusing on good vibes and putting out positive energy.

During the first episode of the show, Cyrus talked about how social media can feature both pros and cons, and how to stay in “Bright Minds” during the self-quarantine many people are experiencing because of coronavirus.

“It’s so hard to not just, like, get totally zoned into the news and just get stuck staring at the negativity,” Cyrus said. She said to just dedicate a few minutes a day to the news and keep yourself updated but stressed that she doesn’t think it’s healthy to dedicate an entire day to the news.

‘Bright Minded: Live With Miley” Time

Bright Minded: Live With Miley airs live on Instagram at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Guests Cyrus has featured on the show so far include Dr. Daniel Amen, Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer along with some of the cast of Netflix’s Life Is Blind.

In the third episode of the show, which was the longest yet and aired on Wednesday, March 18, she did pilates with her personal trainer in a new segment she called “Seven Minutes with Saul.” She stressed the importance of staying active even if you can’t leave the house.

“Every day, we’re gonna get a little more official,” she said in the episode. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands.”

Cyrus was sipping from a mug with the words “Bright Minded” on it, asking if someone could even be a talk show host if they don’t have their own mug.

The Show Was Created For Emotional Support

“I created the show for emotional support at a very stressful time full of chaos and confusion and fear and panic, and I wanted to bring light into a dark time…” the star said at the top of the third episode.

She called on viewers who were capable to provide financial support, especially to organizations that specialize in helping people in their times of financial need. She listed Feeding America, Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee, Oasis Center Emergency Housing, and the California Community Foundation.

So far, the show has featured moments of vulnerability from the celebrities. Demi Lovato shared how she reconnected with her faith and how much she enjoyed long talks with friends.

Cyrus herself has shared her moments of insecurity, mentioning specifically all the memes and photoshopped images that came about after her performance with Robin Thicke years ago.

The March 19 episode features Jeremy Scott as the guest to talk specifically about repurposing some old items. Cyrus is also borrowing a WiFi booster from her mom since the live chat kept calling her an “LQ Queen” in reference to the fact that her streams were low-quality, which she said “cut to the core.”

Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus airs Mondays through Fridays at 11:30 p.m. PST on Instagram. It’s later made available to watch for free on YouTube.

