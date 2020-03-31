Hulu, April 2020: What’s New on Hulu? What’s Leaving?

Hulu will be releasing a number of films this month, from Parasite to Bend It Like Beckham. With many people spending time indoors in light of the coronavirus epidemic, the streaming service is intent on giving viewers binge-worthy content to consume.

Read on to find out what is coming to Hulu in April 2020.

April 1

– 60 Days In: Narcoland (Season 1)

– 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Season 4)

– Alone (Season 6)

– The Ant Bully

– Bangkok Dangerous

– Breaking Amish (Season 2 & 3)

– Bend It Like Beckham

– Blazing Saddles

– The Book of Eli

– The Boost

– Bring It! (Season 5)

– Chopped (Season 36)

– The Chumscrubber

– Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 12)

– Dance Moms (Season 2 & 6)

– Diary of a Hitman

– Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 27, 28, & 29)

– Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 3)

– Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

– Dr. T. and the Women

– The Eternal

– The Family Chantel (Season 1)

– Free Birds

– The Food That Built American (Season 1)

– The Full Monty

– Fast N’ Loud (Season 13)

– Fixer Upper (Special)

– Forged in Fire (Season 6)

– Fun in Acapulco

– Gator

– Get Smart

– Gods and Monsters

– Gold Medal Families (Season 1)

– Gorky Park

– Hidden Potential (Season 1)

– House Hunters (Season 120)

– Hud

– The Jewel of the Nile

– Kaubukicho Sherlock (Season 1)

– Kids Behind Bars (Season 1)

– The Kitchen (Season 16 through 18)

– Kill Bill: Volume 1

– Kill Bill: Volume 2

– The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

– Let Me In

– Little Women: Atlanta (Season 5)

– Little Women: LA (Season 7 & 8)

– Love It or List It (Season 14)

– Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

– Married at First Sight (Season 9)

– Marrying Millions (Season 1)

– The Mexican

– Misery

– Moll Flanders

– Phone Booth

– Property Brothers (Season 10 & 11)

– Repentance

– Risky Business

– Romancing the Stone

– The Sender

– Shirley Valentine

– Spider-Man

– Taken at Birth (Season 1)

– Til Death Do Us Part (Season 1)

– Transitioning (Season 1)

– Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

– Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

– Who Let the Dogs Out

– The X-Files: I Want to Believe

– Zombieland

April 3

– Future Man (Season 3)

– Into the Dark: Pooka Lives

– Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell (Season 4)

– Siren (Season 3)

April 6

– Too Cautious Hero (Season 1)

April 7

– No Guns Life (Season 1)

April 8

– Parasite

April 9

– Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

– Kono Oto Tomare!

– Little Joe

April 10

– Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 4)

– My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (Season 9B)

– My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (Season 9B)

April 14

– The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart

– The Baker and the Beauty

– Songland

– Vault

– Unlocked

April 16

– Mrs. America

– The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular

– A Teacher

– The Messenger

April 16

– What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)

– Harry Benson: Shoot First

April 20

– Paranormal Activity 3

– A Kind of Murder

April 22

– Special-7 (Season 1)

April 23

– Cunningham

April 24

– Abominable

April 29

– Footloose

April 30

– 2020 Billboard Music Awards Special

READ NEXT: Netflix, April 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?