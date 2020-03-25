Is Hunter Hayes the Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Of the singers remaining in Group C, the Astronaut is one of the strongest contestants, and fans think they’ve got his identity figured out. At this point, we’re almost positive the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes on The Masked Singer.

Read on to find out why we think Hayes is the Astronaut.

His Height & Voice Are a Perfect Match

The Astronaut’s height certainly seems to match Hayes, who is 5’6″. On top of that, the singing voice sounds like a match, too.

The Youtube comments section has also proven to be the most accurate forum for guessing the identity of the masked celebrity, and the most ‘liked’ comments suggest the singer is Hayes.

One user recently wrote, “That is definitely a Hunter Hayes! He is getting his confidence up by the singing this week!” Another seconded the sentiment, writing, “It’s Hunter Hayes without a doubt.” Hayes has also been referenced by hundreds of Twitter users watching The Masked Singer.

By now, fans have learned to look beyond the clues videos when guessing the identities of different celebrities.

For his performance on March 18, Hayes sang a Stevie Wonder song. Those familiar with Hayes’ work and accomplishments may recall that Hayes said he was singing a song from a friend– lo and behold, Hayes and Wonder performed together in 2013.

His Gold Costume Includes a Treble Clef

Apart from the voice being a perfect match, the Astronaut’s costume includes a treble clef, suggesting the contestant’s profession has to do with music, which Hayes’ clearly does.

Hayes is a country music singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who knows over 30 instruments. To date, the 28-year-old has been nominated for five Grammys and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012. In total, the contestants on this season of The Masked Singer have 69 Grammy nominations, and Hunter’s nods would clearly contribute to that impressive number.

The Astronaut also says in the clues video that he’s far from home, and Hayes hails from Louisiana and lives in Nashville. If he is the Astronaut, then he has made the trek to Los Angeles to compete on The Masked Singer, which is over 2,000 miles away.

And as we know, timing on the show is everything. Later this year, Hayes will release a follow-up to the album “Wild Blue” that came out in 2019–so his appearance on The Masked Singer would be well-timed. (It’s worth noting that the clues’ package for the Astronaut has also included the words “code blue”, which could be a reference to the album’s title.)

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is formatted differently than the first couple of seasons. This year, the 18 contestants have been divided into three groups: A, B, and C. Each group has three episodes to show off their vocal chops. The final nine contestants, dubbed the Super 9, are slated to compete on Episode 10, which is expected to air next week on Wednesday, April 1. According to Deadline, the “Super Nine special” will last two hours.

Find out if the Astronaut is Hunter Hayes when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8pm ET/PT.

