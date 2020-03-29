Is iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 on Tonight or Was It Canceled?

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were scheduled to take place tonight, March 29, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and broadcast on FOX. But the live event was postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The radio network announced the decision on March 16, explaining that the coronavirus could put the entertainers and the audience at risk. However, iHeartRadio left open the possibility of rescheduling the awards show. The statement specifically used the word “postponed” rather than “canceled.”

But fans will not be without musical entertainment tonight. FOX will instead broadcast a “Living Room Concert” hosted by Elton John. The show begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here’s what you need to know.

iHeartRadio Will ‘Reschedule at the Appropriate Time’

Due to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus, it was not immediately clear when iHeartRadio would be able to pick out a new calendar date for the Music Awards. It could be weeks or several months, and also depends on when large venues are permitted to reopen. As of today, there are more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States than anywhere else in the world: more than 123,000. More than 2,000 Americans have died.

Health professionals say the outbreak could peak in the United States in late April or early May. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on March 29 that the U.S. could experience millions of infections and more than 100,000 deaths before the virus subsides.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen sharply since the beginning of the month. Local and state governments shut schools and non-essential businesses and urged people to stay home. iHeartRadio decided on March 16 that its annual awards show could not go on under these circumstances. The radio network released the following statement:

“As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.”

Despite the Delay, Voting For the 2020 Music Awards Has Ended

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards are delayed, but that doesn’t mean fans have extra time to decide which of their favorite artists deserved their votes. The voting period has already closed. Fans had until Monday, March 23, to cast their ballots for a majority of the categories. The radio network allowed fans to vote for the Best Fan Army Award until March 27.

As referenced above, it’s unclear when the award show will be rescheduled. It’s possible iHeartRadio could choose to announce the winners via a live stream, but again, no decision has yet been made.

Therefore, fans will just have to wait to find out which song will be designated as the best of the year. The songs that were up for Song of the Year were:

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

The Best Male Artist of the Year award was up for grabs among these musicians:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

As for Best Female Artist of the Year, the nominees included:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FOX & iHeartRadio Are Broadcasting a ‘Living Room Concert’ to Benefit Those Most Impacted By the Coronavirus Pandemic

Music fans will still be able to enjoy performances by some of their favorite artists tonight. Instead of the 2020 Music Awards, fans will instead see a special benefit concert called the “iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America.” It begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

Elton John is the host of the evening. Multiple artists have signed off to perform from inside their homes. According to iHeartRadio, the musicians included in the show include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, and have guest appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson, and more.

The hour-long special will not have commercials. During the show, Elton John and the other performers will pay tribute to the medical professionals battling the coronavirus, as well as those in essential industries that have continues to work.

The audience will also be encouraged to donate to two charitable organizations that are specifically working to help those most impacted by COVID-19. Those organizations were identified as Feeding America, which supports a national network of food banks, and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Living Room Concert will be broadcast on FOX and its digital platforms, and can be heard on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

