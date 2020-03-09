Is Corey Feldman’s Movie ‘My Truth’ on TV?

Corey Feldman’s documentary (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys will be released on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 p.m. EST. It is not available to watch on TV.

The documentary will expose the names of people in Hollywood who allegedly molested Feldman when he was a teenager, and it will also name the man who allegedly raped Feldman’s late former co-star Corey Haim, who passed away in 2010.

Feldman has talked about the abuse he experienced in the past, and he even went to the police back in 1993 as he told Jesse Watters on Watter’s World. He said the police didn’t care and buried the information about the abuse.

The documentary is available to watch online.

How To Watch the Documentary

(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman In 2007 on a show called "The 2 Corey's" Haim & Feldman first opened up publicly about the abuse they endured as children in the industry. Shortly after the shows finale, in a private conversation off camera, Feldman made Haim a promise that if Haim were to die first, Feldman would find a way to get his whole story exposed and would try to bring both of their abusers to justice. SUBSCRIBE for more Movie Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/Yr3O86 Check out all of the JOBLO YOUTUBE channels: MOVIE TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/1GUxgxm MOVIE CLIPS: https://bit.ly/31ByDAf TV TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/2rgxfot SUPERHEROES: https://bit.ly/2W1GS7r ANIMATED: https://bit.ly/2Jd1moq HORROR: https://bit.ly/2p5YhzR ORIGINAL CONTENT VIDEOS: https://bit.ly/2MCQJh4 CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS: https://bit.ly/2W0EeyK #CoreyFeldman 2020-02-12T20:19:19.000Z

To watch Feldman’s documentary, visit the website for the movie and purchase a ticket for viewing. One ticket for the showing is $20 and allows a live stream of the event either on March 9 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET or March 10 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

The documentary will be able to be viewed on a computer, tablet, phone or smart TV. No code will be required after the ticket is purchased; instead, you just have to log in with your email address and password you created when signing up for the screening.

During development, the documentary went through a series of roadblocks, and the release online is one of the ways Feldman was able to secure the backing he needed to release the documentary in the way he saw fit. Other avenues may have asked him to change the names of people who allegedly abused him, or he may have been asked to leave the names out completely.

What Will The Documentary Address?

(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys will shed light on what has happened and still happens to young actors and actresses in the entertainment industry today. In this case, Feldman will directly address his stories as well as the stories of Corey Haim who is no longer with us to tell his own. The child actor died of pneumonia in 2010. The tenth anniversary of his death is Tuesday, March 10, 2020, which is when the second viewing of the documentary will air.

Other actors and actresses also spoke in the documentary to talk about what happened to Feldman and Haim. Former Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John is one of those actors. He passed away last year due to heart failure, but he was able to speak with the crew before his passing.

Feldman called St. John’s testimony “chilling” in an Instagram post, saying he made sure to go on record to speak about the abuse. “Unfortunately, he too was a victim of childhood sexual abuse, he spoke about it in his own film documentary called ‘Children of God,” Feldman wrote in the post. “This film would not be the same without his powerful presence.”

Other people appearing in the film are Feldman’s wife, Courtney Ann Mitchell, his ex-wife Susie Feldman and his brother Eden Feldman.

The documentary live-stream begins at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9, 2020.

READ NEXT: Corey Feldman’s Kids and Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know