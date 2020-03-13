Is Dateline on TV Tonight? Is There a New Episode? [3/12/20]

Friday nights are good nights for true crime fans. But if you’re planning to watch Dateline on NBC, the new episode airs at a special time on March 13, 2020.

Dateline will be on at 10 p.m. EST for a one-hour special. The show typically airs for two hours at 9 p.m. EST. This week’s episode, “The Black Box,” looks into the mysterious death of Judy Orr Baldwin on December 14, 2016 in Chester, South Carolina.

Her husband, James “Jamie” Baldwin, called 911 saying he wrecked his Jeep, and she was thrown from the vehicle. However, a medical examiner determined that a skull fracture did not match his story, according to The Herald.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Black Box’ Looks Into the Death of Judy Orr Baldwin in South Carolina

Judy, 53, was longing for a new love after her first husband, Todd, died in a motorcycle accident, her niece said on Dateline. Then she met James “Jamie” Baldwin, a former police officer and 911 operator. It only took eight months for them to tie the knot. Judy Orr married Jamie Baldwin in 2012.

Her niece, Jesse McWaters, said that Judy seemed “giddy” around Jamie Baldwin. Her sons, Chris and Josh Baldwin, said they believed their mom would be safe with a former police officer, expecting he was a person who would have her back and protect her. It made her sons happy to see her so happy, they said on the show.

Then on December 14, 2016, they received crushing news. There was a vehicle accident on Old Richburg Road, and Judy Baldwin had died on the scene.

Jamie Baldwin told his family that they were on the dark, rural road when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The Jeep spun out of control, went off the road and hit an embankment, where Judy was thrown from the vehicle, he told them, according to Dateline NBC. She suffered fatal injuries, which killed her on the scene. Jamie Baldwin was also injured, but not nearly as seriously. He spent a night in the hospital.

However, when a family member went to their home to check on the couple’s Yorkie, he found blood all over the house, splattered on the white mantel near the Christmas tree and beneath the garland, according to Dateline.

Jamie Baldwin Told Police the Blood in his House Was Caused by Judy Falling & Hitting Her Head

When police asked Jamie Baldwin about the blood, he told them she fell when she was hanging up Christmas decorations. Judy Baldwin had a 24-centimeter skull fracture, according to The Herald.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office initially did not investigate the death as a homicide, the newspaper reported. Her family pushed for justice, and State Law Enforcement Division agents and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers to take over the investigation. It was months after the crash before the death investigation was reopened.

A medical examiner determined there was no way that such serious injuries could have been caused in the way Jamie Baldwin described.

Jamie Baldwin also told investigators that he and Judy were not having any marital problems.

“It was about as perfect as it gets. We had a great relationship,” Baldwin said, according to CN2.

Judy McWaters Orr Baldwin owned her own business, a cleaning service called Judy’s Personal Touch. She was a member of Woodward Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. She was also a member and secretary of Carolina Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club, according to her obituary.

