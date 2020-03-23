Is Dua Lipa Still Dating Boyfriend Anwar Hadid?

Dua Lipa is one of the advisors on NBC’s singing reality competition show The Voice’s Season 18. The pop star has been dating her boyfriend Anwar Hadid since around June 2019.

The couple recently posed together for a photo that was posted on Lipa’s Instagram. In the photo, they are both wearing face masks, and the caption reads “self care sundays ok.”

The 24-year-old singer and her boyfriend have been practicing social distancing together in compliance with government recommendations amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Lipa was chosen as The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson’s advisor because of her unique style and catchy songs that Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight she can’t stop singing.

“First of all, I literally sing her songs all the time … she’s just really good writer, singer, dancer, all-around entertainer and there are only a few of you that do all of that, the J.Los, the Beyonces,” said Clarkson, adding, “It’s nice to have mentors like Dua who have a hand in all of that.”

Read on to learn more about Dua Lipa and Answar Hadid’s relationship.

Lipa and Hadid Grew Closer in June 2019

Though they did know each other prior to June 2019, Hadid and Lipa began bonding over music early that month, according to TMZ. Hadid, who is 20 years old, also makes music, and he began to share that music with Lipa at that time.

Later that month, the couple was spotted together at Hadid’s birthday party. According to Harpers Bazaar, the two started going on dates prior to the party, including a week spent spending time together in Los Angeles and Malibu.

In July 2019, Lipa and Hadid were spotted together at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, though they did not walk the red carpet together. They also attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, where they were spotted kissing. Throughout the month, they were spotted together in various locations including New York City and Los Angeles.

Their Relationship Was Made “Instagram Official” In August

In August 2019, Lipa celebrated her birthday with Hadid in Malibu. The two were reportedly spotted kissing in the ocean, and Lipa uploaded a story of him kissing her on the cheek later that same day.

By September 2019, The Sun was reporting that the couple would be renting an apartment in Manhattan together, but they did not confirm the news in any public way. On September 11, the two made their fashion week debut, appearing together at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 fashion show.

The couple attended the November 3, 2019 MTV European Music Awards where Hadid was photographed cheering Lipa on during her performance of “Don’t Start Now.”

They made their first official red carpet debut in November 2019 at the 47th Annual American Music Awards, showing off fashionable style choices and a bit of PDA. Lipa has since posted photos of the two together, such as her Valentine’s Day 2020 post, which she captioned “pls touch wiv ur eyes only. this one is mine. Happy V day lovers.”

