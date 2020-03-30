Is KUWTK on TV Tonight? Keeping Up with the Kardashians New Schedule

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is NOT on TV tonight, March 29. Season 18, which premiered on Thursday, March 26, was recently moved from its usual Sunday night slot to Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. This will be the first season of the show to not air on Sunday night. The next new episode of KUWTK airs on Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on E!.

The description for Episode 2, titled “Fights, Friendships, and Fashion Week P.2,” reads, “In the aftermath of their fight, Kim and Kourtney head to Armenia to baptize their kids. Upon realizing that her lifestyle is making her unhappy, Kourtney considers making a major change. Kris is beside herself when she learns that Kylie is too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris.”

Keep reading for a rundown of the Season 18 schedule change for KUWTK:

E! Moved Several Popular Reality Shows to Thursday Night Slots

E! Network did not have an official statement on why the network changed the schedule for the show, but it looks like KUWTK isn’t the only show subjected to a schedule change this season. E! also moved popular reality shows Very Cavallari and Total Bellas to Thursday nights as well, which might be due to awards season, according to the E! schedule.

The last time KUWTK aired early in a calendar year (in 2014), the network had to skip several episodes to accommodate the big award shows that traditionally take place on Sunday nights, which could explain why E! switched the reality show to Thursdays. However, several 2020 awards shows and big events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s still unclear exactly why E! moved KUWTK to mid-week.

Ratings Might Play a Role in the Schedule Change

The schedule change, along with steadily declining ratings over the last few seasons could mean the end is approaching for the series, which first aired in 2007. According to Radar, the premiere of Season 17 of KUWTK started off with just over one million viewers, but within weeks had dropped by almost 20 percent. Throughout the last season of the show, ratings significantly dipped, earning less than a million viewers per episode.

Sundays are also typically reserved for the network’s biggest shows, so the move has some fans wondering if the network might be considering canceling the show. Although Season 19 is already being filmed, viewers aren’t so sure there will be a Season 20.

One Reddit user noted, “Sunday night is prime time TV, reserved for the biggest money-making shows a network has. If KUWTK is moving to Thursday’s then it’s probably because they are losing viewership. A lot of times when a show gets moved from a prime spot to a ‘lesser’ time slot its the beginning of the end. Only time will tell…”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on E!. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

