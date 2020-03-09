Is a New Episode of ‘The Bachelor’ on TV Tonight? 3/9/2020

The 24th season of The Bachelor is nearing the end, and tonight’s new episode will kick off the two-part season finale. The description for Part 1 of the finale reads, “Peter’s romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia.”

Part 1 airs Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, followed by Part 2 on Tuesday, March 10 at the same time. Both episodes will run until 10 p.m. EST, or two hours respectively. Part 2 will largely feature the “After the Final Rose” live special, and ABC has teased that the evening will be filled with some juicy, shocking reveals.

Continue reading for spoilers on tonight’s episode of the show, but be warned – MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of the Season 24 finale!

Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann Sluss But Ends the Engagement to be With Madison Prewett

According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, the “never-before-seen” ending that ABC has been promising all season isn’t really as shocking and “never-before-seen” as fans might think. Steve updated his blog Monday morning with new details on what goes down during the final two episodes, and if you are a die-hard Bachelor fan, it might feel familiar to you, since something similar happened during Arie’s season of the show.

Steve reports that Weber gets engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia. However, the two only remain together for a short time, because Weber breaks off the engagement to pursue his relationship with Madison Prewett, who eliminated herself the day before the final rose ceremony and left Australia.

“Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day,” Steve’s blog reads. However, the reality blogger adds, “Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone ‘I’m so sorry…never expected this to happen.’ Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in studio tomorrow night I’m sure.”

Reality Steve Believes Weber Will Propose to Prewett During the ‘After the Final Rose’ Reunion

Steve appears to be pretty confident in his predictions, but we feel the need to remind readers that these are still not definite spoilers, and you should still tune in tonight and tomorrow to see how everything plays out for Weber in the end. However, Steve also notes in his blog that Weber might end up proposing to Prewett during Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special.

“The biggest question is where is Peter and Madison’s relationship now. I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water,” Steve writes. “We will obviously get our answer to that tomorrow night when they are together live. He’s with her or they’re working on things. I can’t imagine she’s 100% sold based on what he did during overnights, then going and getting engaged to Hannah Ann on the final day. But then again, it’s no different than what Arie did and he’s now married and has a baby with Lauren, so I guess anything is possible.”

He adds, “Exactly where they are in their relationship right now, I think is why the show is saying ‘Even Peter doesn’t know.’ Maybe they are solid and he’s gonna propose tomorrow night. Maybe not. That’s gonna be what we’re all waiting for.”

