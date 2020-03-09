Does Peter Weber Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale?

Does Peter Weber get engaged during The Bachelor 2020 finale? A few months ago, Weber revealed that the season might not end with a typical engagement, and during last week’s “Women Tell All” special, host Chris Harrison teased that the finale is “so unexpected, so unprecedented, there is not a single person who knows how Peter’s journey will end, not even Peter.” So does Weber get engaged?

Before we proceed, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, Weber does get engaged in Australia, to Hannah Ann Sluss. Steve updated his blog Monday morning, March 9, 2020 with new spoilers, so keep reading to find out what Steve knows.

Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann, but Breaks off the Engagement to Pursue Madison Prewett, According to Steve

According to Steve’s updated blog, Madison Prewett leaves before the rose ceremony, so Weber gives Sluss his final rose. He proposes to Sluss and they leave Australia an engaged couple, although he quickly breaks it off with Sluss in order to pursue a relationship with Prewett, according to Steve.

“Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day,” Steve’s blog reads. “Peter and Hannah Ann did get engaged on the final day in Australia.”

The reality blogger adds, “Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone ‘I’m so sorry…never expected this to happen.’ Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in studio tomorrow night I’m sure.”

Although Steve notes that he isn’t exactly sure where Weber and Prewett’s relationship stands today, he appears certain that “when Peter broke up with Hannah Ann and ended the engagement, it was ultimately to pursue Madison.”

Steve Says Weber & Prewett Are ‘Working on Things’ & He Doesn’t Believe They Are Engaged Yet

As mentioned above, Steve still isn’t completely sure where Peter and Prewett stand today, although he believes the two are still together. He says they are still working through a few issues in their relationship, but Steve believes Weber might propose to Prewett during the “After the Final Rose” special tomorrow night.

“The biggest question is where is Peter and Madison’s relationship now. I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water,” Steve writes. “We will obviously get our answer to that tomorrow night when they are together live. He’s with her or they’re working on things. I can’t imagine she’s 100% sold based on what he did during overnights, then going and getting engaged to Hannah Ann on the final day. But then again, it’s no different than what Arie did and he’s now married and has a baby with Lauren, so I guess anything is possible.”

He adds, “Exactly where they are in their relationship right now, I think is why the show is saying ‘Even Peter doesn’t know.’ Maybe they are solid and he’s gonna propose tomorrow night. Maybe not. That’s gonna be what we’re all waiting for.”

All-in-all, Steve’s predictions are summed up with: “I think ultimately you’ll see that Madison leaves Australia, Peter gets engaged to Hannah Ann, they stay engaged until he breaks it off, and since he ended it with her, he has pursued Madison.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Bachelor finale and the “After the Final Rose” Special on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Peter Weber’s Mom & Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

