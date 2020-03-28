Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight 3/28/2020?

There is not a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, March 28, 2020. The series has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, A Quiet Place director John Krasinski was slated to host, with Dua Lipa serving as the musical guest. The show will still air during its regularly scheduled time, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, but they will be showing a repeat. SNL is on an unplanned hiatus that will last at least until April 11.

“The safety of our employees continues to be our top priority,” an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement March 16. “We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops.”

According to the New York Times, the number of worldwide coronavirus cases has eclipsed 600,000. In the U.S., there are over 104,000 cases, with New Jersey, New York and Connecticut being the hot spots.

Which Episode of ‘SNL’ Will Air?

For Friday’s rerun, viewers will get to see two episodes. First, they will see a condensed version of the season 44 episode Adam Sandler hosted at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Airing in the scheduled 11:30 p.m. ET time slot will be the episode Scarlett Johnasson hosted, which originally aired in December.

Johnasson has hosted SNL six times. During her most recent appearance, she gave an Avengers-themed monologue where she rescued SNL cast members who started to disappear. She’s able to stop the insanity after discovering Pete Davidson bought Thanos’ Infinity Stone-studded glove off the internet while he was high. Davidson brought the cast members back by snapping his fingers.

She also shared a sweet moment with her fiancé, Colin Jost, who is SNL’s co-head writer and host of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. The couple met when Johnasson hosted the show in 2010.

“I just want to say that this place means so much to me,” the Marriage Story star said, giving Jost a kiss. “I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

When Will John Krasinski’s Episode Air?

It’s unclear when Krasinski’s episode will air, or if it will ever air. Considering the seriousness of the pandemic, the series may not return for the rest of the season, The Wrap noted. The SNL season usually ends the weekend before Memorial Day weekend. For this year, that would mean the season is scheduled to end May 16. If it doesn’t resume before May 16, new episodes won’t air until Season 46 starts in the fall.

Before SNL was suspended, Krasinski said he would delay the premiere of his movie, A Quiet Place Part II, until everyone could watch it together. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see together,” he wrote in a March 12 post. “I’m going to wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!”

The last new episode of SNL that aired was hosted by Daniel Craig, who had been promoting his new James Bond film. Like many other movies, the release or No Time To Die release was pushed back until the fall.

SNL airs on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

