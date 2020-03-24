‘The Good Doctor’ Time: Is a New Episode on TV Tonight? 3/23/2020

There is a new episode of The Good Doctor on TV tonight, March 23, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The description for Episode 19, titled “Hurt,” reads, “In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by an earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.”

There will be one more episode left in the season following “Hurt,” according to the schedule on IMDb, although many networks are experiencing delays and schedule changes due to the Coronavirus. If anything changes, Heavy will update this post. In the meantime, the Season 3 finale (and Part II of tonight’s episode) is set for Monday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 3 Features 20 Episodes, With the Season Finale Airing on March 30

Season 3 features 20, hour-long episodes altogether, which is two longer than the previous seasons. New episodes typically air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET, although viewers only have tonight’s episode and next week’s finale to look forward to for the rest of Season 3. The description of the finale, titled “I Love You,” reads, “The doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.”

Fans of the series can look forward to another season airing later in 2020, after The Good Doctor was renewed earlier this year. According to Variety, the show was picked back up for a fourth season in February following consistently high ratings for the network all season.

“’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

The Series Follows Shaun Murphy, a Brilliant Doctor With Autism & Savant Syndrome

The show stars several notable actors and actresses, including lead actor Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy), Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), Nicholas Gonzalez (Dr. Neil Melendez), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park) Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick) and Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo).

The ABC description for the series reads, “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.”

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

