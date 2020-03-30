Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 3/30

The Voice IS on TV tonight, 3/30/2020, although the show is still not airing on Tuesday nights just yet, so fans only have the one episode to look forward to this week. Part II of the “Battle Rounds” airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. Since The Voice is still not airing new episodes on Tuesday nights, the next new episode of the show will be on Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

The description for tonight’s episode, titled “Battle Rounds Part II,” reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

Next week’s episode, “Battle Rounds Part III,” has the same description, and will continue with eliminations, saves and steals. Keep reading for details on The Voice Season 18:

Live Shows Could be Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

Now that April is nearly upon us, The Voice live shows are right around the corner, and fans might be wondering if the shows will be canceled due to the COVID-19 virus that’s sweeping the nation. Although the live shows don’t begin until May, ABC has already shut down production on The Bachelorette, as have several other networks with major TV programs, so it’s possible The Voice might be postponed if the nation is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an Associated Press interview with coach John Legend, the show has pre-taped episodes slated to air through the end of April, but they are “playing it by ear” on whether or not they will be postponing or altogether canceling the live shows.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.” He added, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Check Out an Update on The Teams Below, as of 3/30/2020

Joanna Serenko vs. Roderick Chambers – Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" – Voice Battles 2020Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers fight it out on Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #VoiceBattles2020 #TheVoice2020 #NBC #JoannaSerenko #RoderickChambers #BillieEilish #whenthepartysover #music #SneakPeek #BlakeShelton #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson #NickJonas NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Nick Jonas, the multi-platinum Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist, actor, songwriter and member of the preeminent group the Jonas Brothers, joins acclaimed coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 18. Carson Daly returns as host. Joanna Serenko vs. Roderick Chambers – Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" – Voice Battles 2020 https://youtu.be/lVmvz9v5KgE The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2020-03-20T13:00:21.000Z

The March 23 episode of The Voice featured Part 1 of the “Battle Rounds,” including the first eliminations, saves and steals of the season. Continue reading for a short recap on who was sent home, who was stolen by another judge, and who was saved shortly after being eliminated:

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50 – SAVED

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26 – ELIMINATED

– Jacob Daniel Murphy, 27

Jon Mullins, 32

Cam Spinks, 29

Kailey Abel, 19

Todd Michael Hall was sent home, but Shelton saved him shortly after elimination. Jamal Corrie was eliminated; nobody saved or stole him.

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Jacob Miller, 29

Michael Williams, 18 – SAVED

Roderick Chambers, 38

Anders Drerup, 36

Kevin Farris, 33

Joanna Serenko was eliminated after Jonas decided to keep Roderick Chambers over her, but Legend picked her up in the end. Michael Williams was also eliminated, but saved by Jonas shortly after.

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25 – ELIMINATED

– CammWess, 21

Thunderstorm Artis, 23

Zan Fiskum, 22

Mike Jerel, 31

Brittney Allen, 28,

Mandi Castillo, 23

Cedrice, 28

Joanna Serenko, 18 – STOLEN FROM TEAM NICK

Zach Day was eliminated during last week’s episode; nobody saved or stole him. As mentioned above, Joanna Serenko (Team Nick) was eliminated, but Legend quickly stole her, so Team Legend still has 10 contestants.

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18 – ELIMINATED

– Sarah Collins, 18

Samantha Howell, 19

Anaya Cheyenne, 16

Jules, 15

Mandi Thomas, 33

Micah Iverson, 25

Gigi Hess, 22

Chelle was eliminated during the first Battle Rounds episode after Clarkson chose to keep Anaya Cheyenne instead. Clarkson did not save or steal anybody.

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for April 2020