Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 3/16

NBC’s reality singing competition show The Voice will air the sixth episode of Season 18 next week on Monday, March 23. There is no new episode tonight, March 17, 2020.

Next week’s two-hour episode will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it is the first episode of the Battle Round for the 2020 season. During those rounds, the coaches will choose two of their own contestants to go up against one another. The show’s mentors will begin to talk with the contestants and coaches.

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas will be joined by mentors Joe and Kevin Jonas (on Nick’s Team), Bebe Rexha (for Team Blake), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Dua Lipa (Team Kelly).

Will ‘The Voice’ Production Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus?

This Coach Performance of "Jealous" is particularly special for @NickJonas. Find out why TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/4bLHXzBVkX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 16, 2020

There are currently two singing competition shows on the air: ABC’s American Idol and NBC’s The Voice. They’re both set to begin live shows in just a few weeks to a little over a month, but production has reportedly been placed in flux until then, with the company deciding to make a decision closer to the air dates. Idol’s live shows are set to begin sometime in April when they’re done airing their pre-taped Hollywood Week and Showcase round episodes.

This season of The Voice is following a bit behind Idol’s schedule for the year, so they have more time to make a decision when it comes to whether or not to postpone or change up the live shows. USA Today reports that their live shows aren’t scheduled to begin until early May.

While early May is a way off, it’s still likely these may have to be filmed without a live audience since just last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled and smaller gatherings should require people to stand 6 feet or further apart.

What’s the Final Makeup of the Teams?

Since Blind Auditions are now over, the teams are all set for the time being. While they could still change when it comes to steals and saves, there will be no more people added to the roster at this point.

Team Legend is a variety of ages and genders. The team makeup is: Nelson Cade III, 27, from Anaheim, California; Darious Lyles, 30, from Chicago; Zach Day, 25, from Stearns, Kentucky; Cammwess, 21; Thunderstorm Artis, 23, from Haleiwa, Hawaii; Zan Fiskum, 22, from Seattle, Washington; Mike Jerel, 31, from Ashburn, Georgia; Brittney Allen, 28, from Columbus, Georgia; Mandi Castillo, 23, from San Antonio; and Cedrice, 28, from San Diego.

Team Blake is made up of Todd Tilghman, 41, from Meridian, Mississippi; Todd Michael Hall, 50, from Saginaw, Michigan; Levi Watkins, 14, from Birmingham, Alabama; Toneisha Harris, 44; Joei Fulco, 22, from Lancaster, California; Jamal Correi, 26; Jon Mullins, 32, from Nashville, Tennessee; Jacob Daniel Murphy who performed “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” for his audition; Cam Spinks, 29, from Alabaster, Alabama; and Kailey Abel, 19, Verdigris, Oklahoma.

Team Nick consists of 16-year-old Tate Brusa from Salt Lake City, Utah; Joanna Serenko, 18, from St. Louis, Missouri; Arei Moon, who is 28 and from Boston; Allegra Miles, 16; Samuel Wilco, 39, he’s a soldier from Fort Knox; Jacob Miller, 29; Roderick Chambers, 38, from Miami, Florida; Michael Williams, 18; Anders Drerup from Ottawa, Canada; and Kevin Farris, 33, from Arlington Hills, Illinois.

Last but not least, Team Kelly is made up of Tayler Green, 27, from Los Angeles; Megan Danielle, 17, from Douglasville, Georgi; Chelle, 18, from Bargersville, Indiana; Sara Collins, 18, from Dandridge, Tennessee; Samantha Howell, 19, from Virginia Beach; Anaya Cheyenne; Mandi Thomas, 33, from Memphis; Jules, a 15-year-old from Arizona; Micah Iverson, 25, from Atlanta; and Gigi Hess, 22, from Lovington, New Mexico.

Tune in to watch The Voice on Monday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

