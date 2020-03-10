Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 3/10

NBC’s The Voice has aired four episodes of Blind Auditions so far this season with at least one more to go before the next round begins. There is no new episode of the show tonight, March 10, but the show is back next Monday, March 16.

This season of The Voice features Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. All of the coaches have won at least once, but Shelton has won the most seasons so far. He’s also the longest-tenured coach on the show, meaning he’s had the most opportunities to win.

Later on in the season, it’s likely the show will be airing on Tuesday nights. Right now, though, Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights in that same time slot, so it’s likely that The Voice won’t be on Tuesdays until much later in the season.

There Will Likely Be Five Blind Audition Episodes

Most of the time, there are between five and seven episodes of Blind Auditions in a season of The Voice. Those are often followed by a recap and “Best of the Blind Auditions” episode, which gets its own two-hour slot to remind viewers at home who’s who when it comes to contestants and take a look at who makes up which teams.

At the very least, the Blind Audition episodes of the show will air up until March 16 with a recap or another audition episode airing on March 23. The next round will begin by April.

Following the Blind Auditions, The Voice airs four total Battle Episodes. In those episodes, coaches pit two team members against one another. Then, the coaches will choose an artist to send to Knockout rounds. This season, the coaches can choose to either steal a contestant from another coach or save one of their own.

The four artists who were saved during the Knockout rounds will be voted on by America, and the one with the most votes will be back on the show. The winner of that round will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season.

‘The Voice’ Team Distribution So Far

Team Blake has eight team members so far. They are Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco, Jamal Corrie, Jon Mullins and Jacob Daniel Murphy.

Team Legend is made up of just seven members, all of whom are men. They are Nelson Cade III, Darious Lyles, Zach Day, Cammwess, Thunderstorm Artis, Zan Fiskum and Mike Jerel.

Team Nick is made up of Tate Brusa, Joanna Serenko, Arei Moon, Allegra Miles, Samuel Wilco, Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers and Michael Williams. That means Nick only has two more spots left on his team.

Team Kelly also has eight members, and in direct contrast to Team Legend, her team is made up of all women so far. Those members are Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, Sara Collins, Samantha Howell, Anaya Cheyenne, Mandi Thomas and Jules.

It’s likely there will be one more episode of Blind Auditions since each coach only has two to three spots to fill, and each episode of the show sees each of them filling two of those spots.

READ NEXT: What Happened to Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’? Why Did She Leave?