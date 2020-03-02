James Lipton Dead: ‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ Host Dies at 93

James Lipton, the host of “Inside the Actor’s Studio,” has died at the age of 93. His wife, Kedakai Turner, confirmed his passing speaking to TMZ. Lipton retired from hosting the iconic show in 2018. Its first episode premiered in 2018. Famously, Lipton would conclude his interviews by asking his subject 10 questions inspired by French talk show host Bernard Pivot. The final of which was, “If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?”

Turner told TMZ, “There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.” Lipton had been the dean emeritus of the Actros Studio Drama School at Pace University.

Lipton was a native of Detroit, Michigan, where he was born in September 1926. His parents, Lawrence and Betty Lipton were the descendants of Eastern European Jews.

BravoTV's James Lipton Tells His Favorite Inside the Actors MomentsIconic interviewer James Lipton talks about the longest running Bravo TV show, Inside the Actors Studio, some of his favorite guests to date, including actor Bradley Cooper & even asks Steve Adubato those famous 10 questions he asks at the end of every interview. 6/30/16 #1872 2016-07-01T13:43:19.000Z

Perhaps the most famous episode of the show came when the roles were reversed and Lipton was himself the subject of an interview conducted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

A Look Back at the Work of James LiptonI know that there are a lot of people out there who think he's an elitist prig, or what have you but: God, I LOVE James Lipton! 2009-01-09T19:28:39.000Z

