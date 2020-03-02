James Lipton’s Ex-Wife, Nina Foch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Lipton, host of Inside the Actors Studio, passed away at the age of 93. Before he was married to wife Kedaki Turner, James Lipton was married to Nina Foch from 1954 to 1959. Here is everything you need to know about James Lipton’s ex-wife, Nina Foch.

1. James Lipton & Nina Foch Were Married in the 1950s for Five Years

James Lipton and Nina Foch were married from 1954 to 1959.

In 1970, James Lipton and Kedaki Turner were married. They’ve been married ever since. Tuner confirmed her husband’s passing after he retired from Inside the Actor’s Studio in 2018. She told TMZ: “I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.”

2. She Died of a Blood Disorder in 2008

Lipton died at the age of 84 in 2008. She was living in Los Angeles when she died, and her cause of death was complications from myelodysplasia, a blood disorder, according to her obituary in The New York Times.

She fell sick while she was teaching at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

3. Nina Foch Was Married Three Times

Foch was married three times. Lipton was her first marriage. Then she was married to Dennis de Brito from 1959 to 1963 and they had one child. She was married to Michael Dewell from 1967 to 1993.

4. She Was a Successful, Oscar-Nominated Actress & Drama Teacher

Foch was a successful, prolific actress and drama teacher. She signed with Columbia Pictures at 19. She had an Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actress for her Executive Suite in 1954. She is also well known for her roles in An American in Paris, The Ten Commandments, and Spartacus. Overall, she’s been in more than 50 movies and appeared on TV more than 100 times. She worked in TV until 2007, a year before she died.

Foch also taught drama and was still a faculty member when she died in 2008, according to the Los Angeles Times.

5. Her Only Child Is a Doctor & She Has Three Grandchildren

Foch had one child: son Dirk de Brito. Dirk is a doctor, according to Foch’s obituary, where he shared the cause of his mother’s death.

Foch also has three grandchildren.

Foch and Lipton did not have children.