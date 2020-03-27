Mama June’s Daughter Jessica Shannon Says Mom Pawned Her Car

Mama June and her daughter, Jessica Shannon, are at odds with accusations June Shannon pawned the title to her daughter’s car.

June Shannon, better known as Mama June, has many relationships in upheaval following her arrest on suspicion of crack cocaine possession. Her daughter, Alana, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is in the custody of June’s older daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, while Mama June’s ex-husband, Sugar Bear, and his second wife are fighting for custody.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays at 9 EST on WE TV. The Season 4 premiere is Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessica Shannon Said Her Mom Pawned the Title to Her Car & Caused it to Get Repossessed

Jessica Shannon, one of Mama June’s daughters, made accusations on the show that her own mother pawned the title to her car. That caused her car to be repossessed, she said in a clip of “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” According to Soap Dirt, Mama June co-signed for her daughter’s car, which made her a part owner of the vehicle.

TMZ reported in January that June Shannon pawned her diamond ring for $1,500. The offer seemed to be a “low ball” offer, the outlet reported. It was the first offer she got from the pawn shop after a brief examination and a quick stop to the shop. She sold the ring to Cash America in Stockbridge, Georgia, according to TMZ.

“As for the ring … it’s possible it’s the one her boyfriend, Geno Doak, gave her in March 2019 on her most recent TV series, ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot,'” the outlet reported.

Mama June currently has a strained relationship with her children, including Jessica. June wrote on Instagram she is not speaking to her kids.

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mama June Was Arrested for Alleged Crack Cocaine Possession With Her Boyfriend, Geno Doak

June Shannon, better known as Mama June, and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in March, 2019, according to PEOPLE. An Alabama grand jury indicted Mama June and Doak in September 2019. You can read the indictment here.

The indictment said, in part, “The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine…”

The paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor, and the drug possession charge is a felony. Both Shannon and Doak had bond set at $11,000, according to The Blast. They are scheduled to appear in court in May, according to The Sun.

Sugar Bear’s wife, Jennifer Thompson, said in a video Mama June should go to rehab and return to her children.

“June, you really need to get your life straight,” she said. “You need to put your man aside, get rid of him, go to rehab and get back home to your girls.”

READ NEXT: Mama June’s Relationship with Ex-Husband Sugar Bear Today

