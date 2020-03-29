Country Music Star Joe Diffie Dies of Coronavirus at 61

Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died due to complications related to the coronavirus. He was 61 years old.

The official statement was posted on his verified Instagram and Facebook pages on Sunday. His family asked for privacy at this time. “It’s with a sad heart that I have to post this,” the caption for the Instagram post read.

Two days earlier, Diffie told fans he had tested positive for the virus. “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” his Friday statement said.

Diffie rose to fame in the 1990s with his like “Pickup Man” “John Deere Green” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).” He has over 20 top ten hits.

The country music star also wrote songs for singers like Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina and Conway Twitty.

Tributes to Diffie Poured Out on Social Media

Radio personality Bobby Bones mourned the country singer, sharing a picture of himself with the star. “RIP to the great Joe Diffie. We became buds over the last couple of years. It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications,” he tweeted.

RIP to the great Joe Diffie . We became buds over the last couple of years . It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications pic.twitter.com/uBZ0hw9kYQ — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) March 29, 2020

He was remembered as a country legend.

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

Oh no … Joe Diffie has passed away …. This is a tough one… #RIPJoeDiffie pic.twitter.com/uZYt27CZtK — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 29, 2020

John Deere Green, Pickup Man, Ships That Don’t Come In. So many great songs from Joe Diffie! Very sad to hear of his passing. #RIP https://t.co/4SDkdArOLf — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) March 29, 2020

READ NEXT: Jefferies CFO Peg Broadbent Dies of Coronavirus Complications