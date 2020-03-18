What Is the Latest Info on Joe Giudice’s Appeal?

Joe Giudice spent years in prison during his marriage to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. Joe was later granted the right to move back to Italy while awaiting an answer to his appeal on his deportation.

In 2014, Joe and Teresa Giudice both pleaded guilty to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return on top of those other charges.

At the end of the trial, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison. She spent October 2014 to December 2015 behind bars. Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison, and he was behind bars from October 2014 until his release in March 2019.

The couple share four children: Gia, 19; Gabriella, 16; Milania, 15; and Audriana, 11. Teresa and Joe decided to split permanently in December 2019 after his move to Italy.

Joe was released straight to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because he was not a U.S. citizen at the time of his release. He was facing deportation, but he has appealed the case.

His Second Appeal is Awaiting a Decision

Joe was able to fly back to Italy, where he was born, while awaiting a decision on his first appeal. Unfortunately for the family, that appeal was denied.

The family’s attorney, James J. Leonard, told Page Six that he made the decision to petition the move to Italy in order to “be released so that [he] can begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four young children.”

When his first appeal was denied, the lawyer told Fox News that they were “extremely disappointed that the Board Of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal.”

Joe has since come out to say that he came to the U.S. when he was an infant and he had no knowledge of the fact that he was not an American Citizen.

For now, his appeal is in the hands of the judges. If granted, it’s likely that he could move back to the U.S. to be closer to his family.

Teresa Is No Longer Attracted to Joe

After she took her children to visit their father late last year, Teresa told news outlets that she did not sleep with her husband during the visit, and she shared that she’s no longer attracted to him.

In an interview with host Andy Cohen on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teresa was asked if she was attracted to Joe when she saw him on the trip, and she answered “no” while shaking her head.

Joe said the trip solidified the end of their marriage for him, citing the fact that Teresa did not want to sleep in the same bed as him while she was visiting.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of the moment, saying it was his “AHA moment.” He said in the caption that he felt rejected and had “severe anxiety and grief” during that time.

“This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). It was off guard should have been private.”

Teresa did not respond to the post.

READ NEXT: How Did Katy Perry & Fiance Orlando Bloom Meet?