John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/9

The Voice Season 18 Episode 4 airs Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. With another night of blind auditions on the horizon, fans can expect to see John Legend’s team continue to grow.

Team Legend consists of five contestants so far: Nelson Cade III, Darius Lyles, Zach Day, Thunderstorm Artis and Cammwess. Keep reading for a rundown on each of the contestants on John Legend’s team, and check back again later for an update on who joins his team after tonight’s episode concludes!

Here’s What We Know About Team Legend’s Contestants as of 3/9/2020

CammWess Sings The Weeknd's "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Nelson Cade III: Cade is a 27-year-old musician from California who sang “Pride and Joy” for his audition. He blew the judges out of the water with his rendition, and promptly informed them that he was already a full-time performer. Legend blocked Nick Jonas, who told Cade he was going to win the competition.

Darius Lyles: Lyles is a 30-year-old Chicago native who sang “How Do You Sleep” for his Blind Audition. Legend noted that Lyles had some issues with his pitch, but that he would be able to help him work through it and hone his talent. Both Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned for Lyles, but he ultimately went with Legend.

Zach Day: Day, 25, of Stearns, Kentucky, sang “Weak” for his Blind Audition; Legend called the Kentucky native’s voice “mindblowing” and “otherworldly,” and told him that the song was “flawlessly executed.” Day also got a turn from both Clarkson and Legend, but he chose to Team Legend in the end.

Thunderstorm Artis: Artis, 23, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, sang “Blackbird” by the Beatles, and got three immediate turns from Clarkson, Jonas and Legend respectively. Shelton eventually turned around too, making Artis the first four-chair turn of the night. Although Jonas pitched for Artis to join his team, he inevitably chose Legend.

Cammwess: Camm, 21, hails from Hopkins, South Carolina, and sang “Earned It” by The Weekend. Legend turned around almost immediately for the singer, while Blake Shelton also unexpectedly slapped the buzzer. Legend told Camm he was going to be a “force to be reckoned with” on the show, and he joined Team Legend.

As mentioned above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after Episodes 4 airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice by clicking here.

The Contestants For Team Shelton, Team Clarkson & Team Jonas Include …

Check out the other teams below, and be sure to check back later for updates on each of the four Voice teams after tonight’s episode airs.

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18

Sarah Collins, 18

Samantha Howell, 19

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC.

