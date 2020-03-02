John Legend’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2020: Contestants So Far 3/2/2020

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. With blind auditions still in full swing, each of the judge’s teams are starting to fill up with hopeful contestants vying for a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000. Blake Shelton is already in the lead with four contestants on his team, while John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Nick Jonas each have three.

Keep reading for a rundown of Team John Legend on Season 18 of The Voice. Note: we will update this post following the premiere of Episodes 3-4, so check back for additional team details after the episodes conclude!

Team John Has Three Contestants So Far, Including Nelson Cade III, Darius Lyles & Zach Day

Legend kicked off Season 18 with three contestants so far – Nelson Cade III, 27, Darius Lyles, 30, and Zach Day, 25. Cade blew the judges out of the water with his performance, and even got a standing ovation from Nick Jonas, who told him he was going to win the competition.

Day got a chair turn from both Clarkson and Legend, who called the Kentucky native’s voice “mindblowing” and “otherworldly.” Day is already a veteran to singing competitions, having also auditioned for Season 13 of American Idol; however, he was cut in the Hollywood Rounds, and is hoping to find more success on The Voice.

As for Lyles, both Clarkson and Legend pitched him to be on their teams. Although Legend noted that Lyles had some problems with his pitch, he offered to help coach him through the issues, and Lyles chose Team Legend in the end.

As mentioned above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after Episodes 3-4 airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice by clicking here.

This is Legend’s Third Year as a Coach on The Voice

Legend won his first season of The Voice in 2016 while coaching his artist, Maelyn Jarmon. The EGOT-winner (or, as his NBC bio states, the VEGOT-winner, now that he’s snagged himself a Voice win), has garnered 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Tony Award and Emmy Award over his long career. This will be Legend’s third season as a coach on the show.

“He is the first African American male to earn an EGOT and one of only 15 people in the prestigious club,” his Voice bio reads. “Legend is now the first person to ever hold the title of VEGOT after his first win on Season 16 of The Voice coaching his artist, Maelyn Jarmon.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

