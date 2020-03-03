How Long Has John Legend Been Married to Wife Chrissy Teigen?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since September, 2013.

The couple met when 20-year-old Teigen starred in the 28-year-old Legend’s music video for “Stereo.”

“I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

Teigen also revealed to Cosmo that they went back to Legend’s hotel room after the shoot, ate In-N-Out burgers, and “hooked up.”

Here’s what we know about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s marriage:

They Met on the Set of Legend’s Music Video then Hooked Up Afterward

“We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours,” Teigen told Wendy Williams in 2014. “We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

Shortly after the two met, Legend went on tour to promote his most recent album, “Once Again.” Teigen told Cosmo in 2014 that for the next year, they texted and spoke on the phone while she tried to control her jealousy.

“I let him be himself for a while,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there.’ I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?'”

“Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

For Legend’s part, he said that he fell in love with her during that time.

“We were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor,” he told ET in 2016. “We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is.”

“Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection,” he continued. “I wasn’t nervous about it. When you feel a real connection to somebody, for me it wasn’t nerves, it was more like excitement. ‘Oh, this could be great.'”

“Early on in the relationship, I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick,” Teigen revealed to Cosmo in 2016. “He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.'”

“That lasted for one day. Literally, a day,” she continued. “I knew it came from a place other than us not working.”

Legend told The Guardian in 2017 that he was “really stressed and busy,” but after his feeble attempt to end it with Teigen, they were back together less than half an hour later.

“I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,'” he recalled. “And she was like: ‘No.'”

In 2016, Teigen posted a photo of the couple in Lake Como, Italy. She revealed that it was “where it all began” when they first visited the spot in 2007.”

“A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish,” she wrote. “I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”

Legend Almost Had to Propose to Teigen in an Airport

Legend revealed that the proposal was almost ruined when airport security asked to look in his luggage.

“Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was, like, ‘Oh, my God. I’ve hid it so well this whole time. Now as we’re just about to get to the Maldives she’s going to find out I have a ring in this box and it’s going to ruin the surprise and I’ll have to get on my knees in the airport,'” he explained during a 2013 appearance on “Oprah’s Next Chapter.”

Teigen has also revealed that the couple got into a fight on the way to the airport because of Legend’s lackluster Christmas gifts.

“We had opened our presents beforehand, and he had only gotten me a cookbook and a Crock-Pot,” Teigen explained on a 2015 episode of FABLife. “So we got into a fight, and I remember him going, ‘You just wait!’ And I was like, ‘Wait for what?'”

Upon arriving in the Maldives, however, Teigen discovered that Legend had organized a beautiful Christmas-themed dinner proposal. The engagement ring was hiding in a silver serving dome underneath a pile of arugula.

“There was no big grand speech or anything, I think it was just very lovely and sweet to look in his eyes,” she said.

In May 2013, Teigen revealed to Huffington Post that she had already heard the now-famous ballad — and knew it was about her right away.

“The first line of it is, ‘What would I do without your smart mouth,’ so if that’s not about me I don’t know what is,” she said.

After a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in June, Legend performed an acoustic version of “All of Me” with his then-fianceé at the piano.

“I did cry when I heard it,” she told the Huffington Post. “I’m emotional, but like I don’t really don’t cry at things like that so yeah, it was beautiful. And live it’s pretty unreal.”

Teigen also starred alongside Legend in the music video for the song, which was released in October 2013 — one month after their wedding. It was shot in Lake Como and ends with actual footage from the big day.

The live version of “All of Me” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Days before jetting off to Italy for a lavish ceremony, Teigen and Legend headed to a courthouse in New York City.

“We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after,” Teigen told E! News. “We are dumb and didn’t realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City.”

