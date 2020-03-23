Jonas Brothers Canceled Their Vegas Residency Due to Coronavirus

For The Voice season 18, new coach Nick Jonas has called on his brothers Kevin and Joe as his team’s advisors. The two are expected to appear on the season’s first “Battles” episode, airing on Monday, March 23 at 8/7c.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, fans of The Voice are wondering if the show will be impacted by production shut-downs. According to John Legend, the show was pretaped through the end of April, so the show should air those episodes as-scheduled. While we don’t know what the outcome of The Voice‘s live shows in May will be, we do know that coach Nick Jonas and his band The Jonas Brothers had to cancel their Las Vegas residency for April due to COVID-19.

On March 13, the Jonas Brothers announced on social media that the decision was made, sharing a statement on Instagram that said “We’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled. We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. Weare so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.” They explained that all purchased tickets would be refunded from the “original point of purchase.”

To conclude, they wrote “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon.”

The Jonas Brothers’ ‘Happiness Begins Tour’ Concluded in Paris in February

Although their Las Vegas residency was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jonas Brothers were able to finish their world tour “Happiness Begins” before shutdown across the globe were in full effect.

Their last stop on the tour was in Paris, France. After concluding the 2019-2020 tour, they took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, writing “This tour has meant the world to us and getting to see you guys every night has been incredible. Thank you to our amazing band for killing it onstage every night, thank you to the hardest working tour crew out there, thank you to every single person who made it possible for us to be back onstage together, and finally thank you to the best fans in the world. We love you.”

‘The Voice’ Live Shows in May Might Be Delayed Due to COVID-19

Through the month of April, The Voice season 18 episodes are expected to air as normal since they were pretaped ahead of the national emergency.

In an interview with the Associated Press, coach John Legend revealed “There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May. So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are. And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May. But if we can do those shows in May, that’d be great. Possibly without an audience, that would be understandable. But, you know, if we can pull it off, then that would be great. We’ll see if that’s doable.”

In the meantime, all of the coaches and their advisors appear to be self-quarantining at home with their families, enjoying the time off and preventing further spread of Coronavirus.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?