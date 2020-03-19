Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas The Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Nicole Scherzinger has been clear that The Astronaut is one of her favorite contestants on The Masked Singer. Could it be that Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas is the celebrity lending his voice every Wednesday?

The ‘90s heartthrob’s name started to trend Wednesday night after the show aired. Some people became worried and thought he might be the latest celebrity to contact the novel coronavirus, but to the relief of many, most netizens were delighted when they realized his name was trending because people were talking about him potentially being The Astronaut.

So Where’s The Proof?

So fat in The Astronaut’s clue package, visual clues showed a solar system, a broom, and a toolbox. Possible key phrases from the Astronaut included him saying, “far from home,” “heart-throbbing,” “code blue,” “hungering,” and “not a pitch-perfect landing.” This led some fans to think that he was talking about films like Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, and Spiderman: Far From Home.

Those clues don’t exactly help the case for anything who is directly thinking it might be Jonathan Taylor Thomas, but what convinced some fans that it was the Home Improvement star was when he hinted about being a child star and ‘90s heartthrob.

“Well, people say the sky’s the limit, but when you’re an astronaut, the sky’s just the beginning. Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started,” The Astronaut said.

Further hitting the JTT theory home was the Lion King reference. The star voiced Simba in the ‘90s film. His small-stature would also fit for The Astronaut.

More, the contestant talked about being friends with Stevie Wonder, and he and Thomas sang on the 1996 soundtrack for The Adventures of Pinocchio soundtrack — a movie Thomas also starred in.

Not Everyone Is Convinced

The other popular fan theory is that Hunter Hayes is masking as The Astronaut. In fact, Gold Derby wrote they were “absolutely certain” The Astronaut was Hayes. The Astronaut talks about being “far from home,” which makes sense for Hayes since he’s from Nashville and living in Los Angeles. More, then publication noted that there’s a gold treble clef on his costume, which denotes that the performer is probably a musician.

Host Nick Cannon previously noted that the 18 contestants on The Masked Singer earned 69 Grammy nominations, and Hayes could help add to that count. He has a total of five nominations.

In 2013 he was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Album. Since then, Hayes has earned three more nominations, all for Best Country Solo Performance.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?