Jordan Jones Proposes to His Girlfriend During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Jordan Jones took the already nerve-wracking process of auditioning for American Idol to a new level when he decided to propose to his then-girlfriend Lēaira Marie Houghton during his audition for the show.

Jones got down on one knee in front of Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The couple celebrated after she said yes with Idol host Ryan Seacrest and other hopefuls.

After proposing, Jones shared a photo of the ring and flowers on Instagram. “I have swiftly become the happiest and luckiest man across all of time. Te amo mucho, mi amor,” he wrote.

This is not the first time American Idol has offered a stage for a contestant to get engaged. Last year in March, Idol contestant Johanna Jones got engaged during her Hollywood Week audition.

Read on to learn more about Jordan Jones and Lēaira Marie Houghton.

The Two Are Now Married

Jones and Houghton got married on February 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Houghton took to Instagram to announce their engagement on November 3, 2019.

She shared a picture of her engagement ring alongside flowers and two photos of the couple together. “I said yes,” the caption reads. She later shared a photo of a few minutes before the actual proposal.

“Moments before this man got down on one knee. Sunset, downtown LA, Dodgers stadium, and my favorite guy? He knew he had it in the bag,” she wrote.

The wedding was also announced on Instagram, with Houghton writing “Today my best friend became my husband.”

Jones Has One Son

Jones and Houghton have one son named Carter. Carter is 7 years old. On February 25, 2019, Jones posted a photo of the family on the beach.

“I love my family. @lee.air.uh, thank you so much for loving me in ways I’ve always dreamed. Let’s make forever better together,” he wrote. “Carter, thank you for being the best son a father could ever ask for. Each day being your dad is brighter than the day before. I love love love you both.”

Jones’ American Idol audition airs during the third episode of Season 18. The two-hour episode airs on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode description promises, a determined hopeful who is able to defy the odds in order for a change to audition in front of the American Idol judges, which will result in a first for the show. Then, a fan-favorite from a previous season of the show will return hoping for another change, and one hopeful brings his great-grandmother to meet an idol of hers, Lionel Richie.

