Josh Gates Has 2 Children With Therapist Wife Hallie Gnatovich

Josh Gates, the star of Discovery’s Expedition Unknown, has been married to his wife, Hallie Gnatovich, for six years.

The couple tied the knot in September 2014 and Gates started filming Expedition Unknown not long after. Together, the couple has one son, Owen, and one daughter, Isla.

The Couple Keeps Their Children out of the Spotlight

There comes a time in every baby's life when he has to make a choice… So. Which of these two teething toys do you want? 😳 pic.twitter.com/6CeRwv87I6 — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) February 10, 2017

According to Answers Africa, Gates met Gnatovich on the set of Destination Truth. Josh hosted the show while Hallie worked as a researcher, in a job that was mostly behind-the-camera.

Josh learned that he was becoming a father in a phone call from Hallie that was filmed on Expedition Unknown. While that monumental moment was documented on the show, the couple keeps their children’s lives extremely private, rarely posting photos of them on social media. Reality Star Facts reports that the couple refrains from ever posting pictures of their kids’ faces online.

Owen was born on February 12, 2016, and Isla was born in early 2018.

Hallie Is a Family Therapist

While Josh attended Tufts University (where he studied drama and archaeology), Hallie graduated from Oberlin College in 2004. She went on to receive her Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Alliant University in San Diego in 2010.

According to her Twitter page, Hallie is a licensed therapist and focuses on LGBTQ couples, those in their 20s and 30s, mothers, and entertainment industry professionals in Hollywood, California. She started her company, Hallie G Therapy, in 2009.

The company’s Instagram page features inspirational quotes, facts, and advertises a variety of blog posts.

Prior to focusing on her own business, Hallie was a Consultant at MedAvante for eleven years, where she assisted in training pharmaceutical researchers in DSM symptomology. She also worked as a therapist at Jewish Family Service and Jenesse Center.

Hallie’s website reads, “Joking aside, as a therapist, I’m active, dedicated, and, over time, develop a point of view on what’s challenging you. But fundamentally, therapy with me should feel collaborative, respectful, and balanced. My ultimate goal is to stabilize and empower YOU. More about me: I am 39 years old. Married. Mother to two delightful, wild little children. I am a runner and practice as simple a lifestyle as possible.”

Hallie writes that her philosophy is to address and manage problems you may face in your life. She writes, “Treatment begins with exploring your background as well as your thoughts, preferences, and beliefs. We then hone in on the ideas that could be causing the distress and tackle them together, through compassionate and goal-oriented talk therapy, specific cognitive-behavioral techniques, mindfulness homework, and/or new daily routines.”

Hallie works primarily from a Cognitive Behavioral and mindfulness perspective, according to her LinkedIn.

