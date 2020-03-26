Josh Wallwork of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Dies from Coronavirus at 45

Josh Wallwork, costumer for the longest-running drama series in TV history, Law & Order: SVU, passed away on March 26, after contracting coronavirus. He was 45.

The news was shared on Facebook by close family friend Abdul Qadir. He wrote, “It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of COVID-19. He peacefully transitioned at the age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always use to say, ‘Until next time,” my love.'”

Longtime Law & Order: Order SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted out a tribute to his lost staff member. “Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covid-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.”

Born on June 3, 1974, Wallwork, worked on the set of the NBC drama starring Mariska Hargitay since 2019. Prior to Law & Order: SVU, he worked as a costumer on a series of hit shows such as Madame Secretary which stars Téa Leoni, The Get Down, and Bull. Before his TV career took off, Wallwork did costumes for the Houston Ballet and Cirque de Soleil’s OVO.

Hargitay tweeted a tribute following Wallwork’s passing. She wrote, “Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts”

On March 15, NBCUniveral announced they would be stopping production on numerous series amid concern of coronavirus, which included Law & Order: SVU. However, Leight was already preparing his cast and crew for a shutdown. He tweeted on March 13, that there was a possibility that Season 21 would be cut short.

Leight, who also serves as executive producer on the series wrote, “TSVU had planned to produce 24 episodes this season. Episode 20, written by @JulieMartinSVU and me, directed by @juancampanella may end up being our finale. If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot – with return performances from many perps and vics we’ve met this season.”

Wallwork lived in Brooklyn, New York, which has become the hardest-hit city in America when it comes to the pandemic spread of coronavirus. As of March 25, New York State had more that 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to The New York Times. In New York City alone, there are an estimated 20,000 people who’ve tested positive for coronavirus and at least 280 deaths.

Tributes To Wallwork & His Family Filled Social Media

Wallwork, who’s originally from Phoenix, Arizona, was clearly beloved by his family, co-workers, and friends – all of whom shared beautiful tributes following his passing on social media.

Katie Falstreau Gray wrote on Facebook, “RIP Josh Wallwork. You were a truly beautiful person with the best laugh and even better hugs. Please everyone, do your part and stay inside.”

Seth Eric wrote on Wallwork’s Facebook page, “Josh, this is not fair. I cant believe we aren’t going to hang out again soon and have some laughs with the boys. I promise I’ll fight like hell at work to end this nightmare. Love you bud.”

