Hallmark’s ‘Just My Type’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Crown Media

Hallmark is launching its Spring Fling movie series with Just My Type, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. The Spring Fling series is exactly what we need right now, as many people are needing to stay inside more than normal. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations. 

Just My Type premieres Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on March 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern, April 1 at 8 p.m., April 4 at 7 p.m., April 5 at 2 p.m., April 9 at 4 p.m., and April 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Sills lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayborne in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way. When Vanessa returns home to Portland and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to ‘go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.'”

‘Just My Type’ Was Filmed in Canada

Just My Type was filmed in Canada, according to Instagram posts and locations tagged by the stars. According to this one photo shared by Bethany Joy Lenz on Instagram, which she tagged #SpringFling, the movie was filmed in Vancouver in December. She wrote: “Pretty things happen at my job 😍 @hallmarkchannel #vancouver #filming #springfling” 

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

𝙻𝙸𝚅𝙴 𝚃𝚆𝙴𝙴𝚃 𝚃𝙾𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃!! 𝙸’𝚖 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚋𝚎𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚍-𝚝𝚑𝚎-𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝚙𝚑𝚘𝚝𝚘𝚜 𝚝𝚘𝚘! 𝙰 𝚛𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚎𝚛, 𝚊 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚕𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚊𝚞𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚛, 𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚍𝚘𝚐, 𝚌𝚞𝚝𝚎 𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚏𝚒𝚝𝚜, 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕𝚜 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚞𝚗, 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚜𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚊 𝚠𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚏𝚕𝚒𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚗 𝚊 𝚋𝚎𝚊𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚏𝚞𝚕 𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗. 𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎, 𝚢𝚊’𝚕𝚕. 𝚃𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚊𝚝 𝟿/𝟾𝚌 𝚘𝚗 @hallmarkchannel 𝚓𝚘𝚒𝚗 𝚖𝚎 @imbrettdalton 𝚊𝚗𝚍 @alequereid 𝚒𝚗 ꧁ 𝙹 𝚄 𝚂 𝚃 𝙼 𝚈 𝚃 𝚈 𝙿 𝙴 ꧂

Another photo.

Meanwhile, here’s what Brett Dalton’s been up to since he started quarantining.

#mondaymotivation #quarantine

He even created a cat hospital.

During filming, Aleque Reid shared this photo from Vancouver, saying she always finds animals wherever she works.

Meet The Cast for ‘Just My Type’

Bethany Joy Lenz stars as Vanessa Sills. Her many credits include Pearson (Keri), Bottled with Love, Poinsettias for Christmas, Royal Matchmaker, Grey’s Anatomy, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Colony (Morgan), Agents of SHIELD, Songbyrd, The Christmas Secret, Dexter, One Tree Hill (Haley James for 187 episodes), The Legacy, Maybe It’s Me, Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer for 46 episodes), and more. She starred on A Valentine’s Match in February.

Brett Dalton stars as Martin Clayborne. He’s well known for playing Grant Ward on Agents of SHIELD for 63 episodes. His other credits include Milo Murphy’s Law (Brick/voice), Robot Chicken, Deception, Elementary, Cooking with Love, Lost in Florence, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (Gavin Stone), Army Wives, Killing Lincoln, and more.

Crown MediaAleque Reid, Bethany Joy Lenz, Christine Lippa

Aleque Reid (left) is also starring. Her many credits include A Simple Wedding, I’m Dying Up Here, Insidious: The Last Key, Doubt, Mythos, and more.

Christine Lippa (right) is also starring. Her credits include numerous shorts, plus DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Marie Curie), Somewhere Between, Garage Sale Mystery, The Magicians, The Crucible, and more.

Crown Media Brett Dalton, Sawyer

The adorable pup Ernie in this movie is played by Briar and Sawyer, the same duo that played the Golden Retriever on Love and Sunshine. On one of Hallmark’s press listings, the dog is listed as being Sawyer, and he’s listed as being Briar on a different listing. So it looks like the duo is back tonight. :)

Also starring in the movie are:

  • Colleen Wheeler (Ruth )
  • Fred Keating (Stanley )
  • Michele Scarabelli (Dottie )
  • Rebecca Olson (Lauren )
  • John Innes (Gus)
  • Carmen Moore (Cassidy)
  • Stephen Lobo (Peter)
  • Link Baker (Jack)
  • Nicole Major (Yoga Instructor)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

