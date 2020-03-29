Hallmark’s ‘Just My Type’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is launching its Spring Fling movie series with Just My Type, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. The Spring Fling series is exactly what we need right now, as many people are needing to stay inside more than normal. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Just My Type premieres Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on March 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern, April 1 at 8 p.m., April 4 at 7 p.m., April 5 at 2 p.m., April 9 at 4 p.m., and April 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Sills lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayborne in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way. When Vanessa returns home to Portland and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to ‘go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.'”

‘Just My Type’ Was Filmed in Canada

Just My Type was filmed in Canada, according to Instagram posts and locations tagged by the stars. According to this one photo shared by Bethany Joy Lenz on Instagram, which she tagged #SpringFling, the movie was filmed in Vancouver in December. She wrote: “Pretty things happen at my job 😍 @hallmarkchannel #vancouver #filming #springfling”

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Another photo.

Meanwhile, here’s what Brett Dalton’s been up to since he started quarantining.

He even created a cat hospital.

During filming, Aleque Reid shared this photo from Vancouver, saying she always finds animals wherever she works.

Meet The Cast for ‘Just My Type’

Bethany Joy Lenz stars as Vanessa Sills. Her many credits include Pearson (Keri), Bottled with Love, Poinsettias for Christmas, Royal Matchmaker, Grey’s Anatomy, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Colony (Morgan), Agents of SHIELD, Songbyrd, The Christmas Secret, Dexter, One Tree Hill (Haley James for 187 episodes), The Legacy, Maybe It’s Me, Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer for 46 episodes), and more. She starred on A Valentine’s Match in February.

Brett Dalton stars as Martin Clayborne. He’s well known for playing Grant Ward on Agents of SHIELD for 63 episodes. His other credits include Milo Murphy’s Law (Brick/voice), Robot Chicken, Deception, Elementary, Cooking with Love, Lost in Florence, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (Gavin Stone), Army Wives, Killing Lincoln, and more.

Aleque Reid (left) is also starring. Her many credits include A Simple Wedding, I’m Dying Up Here, Insidious: The Last Key, Doubt, Mythos, and more.

Christine Lippa (right) is also starring. Her credits include numerous shorts, plus DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Marie Curie), Somewhere Between, Garage Sale Mystery, The Magicians, The Crucible, and more.

The adorable pup Ernie in this movie is played by Briar and Sawyer, the same duo that played the Golden Retriever on Love and Sunshine. On one of Hallmark’s press listings, the dog is listed as being Sawyer, and he’s listed as being Briar on a different listing. So it looks like the duo is back tonight. :)

Also starring in the movie are:

Colleen Wheeler (Ruth )

Fred Keating (Stanley )

Michele Scarabelli (Dottie )

Rebecca Olson (Lauren )

John Innes (Gus)

Carmen Moore (Cassidy)

Stephen Lobo (Peter)

Link Baker (Jack)

Nicole Major (Yoga Instructor)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

