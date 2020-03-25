Is Kandi Burruss Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Heading into the championship of Group C on Season 3 of The Masked Singer, there’s a popular fan theory that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel.

Oddsmakers agree. According to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com, there’s a 1/5 shot for Burruss to be under the mask. Outlets like Screen Rant and Gold Derby are pretty confident.

So Why Do People Think It’s Burruss?

As Gold Derby noted, before Burruss appeared on Real Housewives, she was in the female R&B group Xscape. The group was popular in the 1990s, releasing three consecutive platinum albums. So Burruss definitely has the singing chops to be Night Angel, who’s been praised by judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

As far as the clues go, one of the packages show Night Angel walking through a motel and opening various doors, with one of them showing a bunch of energetic senior citizens with weapons. This could be a reference to Burruss’ restaurant Old Lady Gang. The rooms were 4,5 and 6, which could be acknowledging “4,5,6,” a song Burruss did with singer Solé.

One room was labeled “2,” which could be a reference to Burruss joining Real Housewives during Season 2.

Another clue showed a pitcher of tea, which could be a reference to Burruss being from the South, or could be a nod to the tea that is spilled on Real Housewives.

Why Night Angel Picked Her Costume

“Like an angel, I’ve felt deeply blessed my entire life,” Night Angel said in her package, adding that she’s “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.”

Night Angel said she chose the costume because she liked its dichotomy. “I really love the duality of the night angel, I like that she can be so sweet but then sometimes she’s just, like, bad,” she told host Nick Cannon.

So far Night Angel has performed Bon Jovi’s “Living On a Prayer” and did an amazing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.”

Burruss has not responded to the rumors, though her fans seem pretty confident that she’s the one lending her vocals to Night Angel. As noted by Screen Rant, they claim they know her voice and that all the clues make sense for Burruss.

The judges have never guessed that it’s Burruss behind the mask. After Night Angel’s second performance, McCarthy guessed Regina King, the guest judge said maybe Sia or Jessica Simpson, and Scherzinger guessed Taraji P. Henson.

While the main theory online is that Burruss is Night Angel, there are some fans who are saying that it might be Brandy.

Wednesday night is Group C’s final chance to make the top nine. In a preview for the newest episode, McCarthy tells one of the performers they have a chance to win the entire competition.

To find out who is revealed next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

