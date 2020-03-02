Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Wedding Will Be a Second Time for Both

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a spring wedding this year, after getting engaged last Valentine’s Day.

Perry, who previously said the couple is taking things “one step at a time”, have remained quiet on details about their upcoming nuptials but it has been claimed the pair are having both a destination and local wedding.

A source told People that the pair are using a “planner to finalize all the wedding details”. They said, “Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involvd with the planning, too. They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

Heres what we know about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding:

Perry Wants A Small Wedding

A source claimed to People that they wanted a “smaller and intimate wedding”.

Bloom proposed to Perry on February 14 last year, with the pair announcing their engagement on Instagram.

Speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Australian radio, the singer explained that her wedding will be “very intimate,” but then noted that anyone who claims to know more than that has no idea what they’re talking about.

“There’s a lot of details but I haven’t shared them,” Perry said. “I don’t know if you really need to share them with the public. There’s always some silly rumor of a date change. It’s like, ‘Please, b—-, I’ve had my date secured since February 19 and I got engaged February 14 of last year!'”

“I’ve … got[ten] to experience, finally, a guy that’s very kind and that supports women and champions women,” Perry said of the “Lord of the Rings” star. “And so once I’ve been able to actually experience that in my own life, I believe that great men out there exist!”

An Us Weekly report claims that after three years of off-and-on dating and a Valentine’s Day proposal, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have postponed their wedding. Originally planned for December, the couple is moving the date and reportedly scheduling two ceremonies. Don’t worry about breakup though: “They’re beyond in love,” says a source.

The road leading up to their marriage has been a long one. The pair first met in the beginning of 2016, broke up in February 2017, and stayed amicable throughout their split before rekindling their romance five months later in August. Since then, the pair has remained inseparable.

After the 2016 Golden Globe Awards wrapped, Perry and Bloom both headed to Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes after party. The two began flirting at the event, where a US Weekly source reported that they were “extremely flirty and whispering to each other” at the event.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t heading down the aisle just yet. The pair were set to tie the knot this month, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the wedding’s been postponed.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” says the insider. Not to worry — everything’s still going smoothly for the couple. “They’re beyond in love,” the source adds, noting that the singer, 35, and the actor, 42, are enjoying every minute of planning their nuptials.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source adds. Babies are also on the brain: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” adds the insider.

