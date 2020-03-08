Katy Perry & Fiance Orlando Bloom’s Age Difference

Katy Perry is 35 and her fiancee Orlando Bloom is 43 years old. The couple has been together for slightly more than four years.

The couple met in January 2016 at Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes after party. Roughly five months later in May, they announced they were an “official” couple. Perry and Bloom continued on a schedule of travel, parties and holidays that culminated in January 2017, when Perry invited Bloom’s mother to his 40th birthday party as a surprise.

In February 2017, they broke up. In February of 2019, they announced they were engaged. They pushed the wedding back from December 2019 until she announced that she was pregnant with Bloom’s child in combined release with the video for her newest single “Never Worn White” on March 5, 2020.

Here’s what we know about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and relationships in general:

The Supposed Perfect Age Difference Is “Half Plus 7”

Age difference between romantic parters has been a topic of considerable debate in popular culture. Consider the scrutiny that Jennifer Lawrence received for dating older men. People published a timeline. It is more common for women to observe a larger disparity in age between a man and a younger woman, and determine that the woman is being exploited by the man or engaging in prostitution for her own gain, reports Psychology Today. For the woman in the relationship, her understanding the perception society has of her should reduce the likelihood of success of the relationship or contribute to the unhappiness of the couple.

There is a rule, which has its own website, that was included in the 1951 play, “The Moon Is Blue,” that says a man should not date or marry a woman less than seven years more than half of his age. In the case of Bloom and Perry, half of Bloom’s age is 21-1/2 years old, plus seven, equals 28-1/2 years old. According to this rule, Bloom is engaged to someone within an acceptable age range.

The United States National Library of Medicine published a manuscript that reported a study on remarriage among people who had been divorced. A theory they presented, called the “marital search theory,” stated that a divorced person seeking remarriage looked for a spouse within a designated “marriage market” that would provide the highest quality of desired characteristics in a potential spouse. A corollary to this theory is the “reservation quality partner.” This states that the divorced spouse will marry someone who meets a minimal set of criteria of acceptable standards within the marriage market, if the characteristics they minimally possess meet their demands for quality.

Perry & Bloom Are Both Divorced

Dating is a challenge that that many choose to accept for any number of reasons to achieve a desired outcome, says the Atlantic. The story states that this has proven to present problems in cases where individuals choose to engage in the same action (dating) for different reasons with opposing desired outcomes. Additionally, even if a couple might hold the same reasons for dating as well as the same desired outcome, a number of social, economic, cultural and psychological factors ensure that reaching the objective is never a guarantee.

In California, the no-fault divorce was legalized in 1971. It was the first state in the Union to allow couples to divorce without requiring a judge’s ruling to validate the proof of fault of one party needed to say the divorce was legal. The no-fault divorce allows one spouse to formally state that the couple cannot get along (“irreconcilable differences”) in order to initiate the process. Considering that divorce happens at a higher rate among celebrities, like Perry and Bloom (and they both have been divorced once each), it has only been made legal to be determined necessary by the people in the actual marriage in the last 50 years.

One factor that contributes to the success of a marriage in today’s culture relies on both parties not only being financially capable, but having a relatively equal financial standing, says Market Watch. Perry has a net worth of $330 million and an annual salary of $25 million. Bloom has a net worth of $40 million, but does not have a guaranteed annual salary on top because he is not a host of a hugely popular reality TV show like American Idol, getting a regular paycheck. A second divorce for Bloom could significantly reduce his net worth, considering the financial power Perry could use as leverage in divorce proceedings.

