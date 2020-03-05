Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Baby Expected to Arrive This Summer

There was a lot of hype prior to the premiere of Katy Perry ‘s new music video, as many fans believed the singer would be announcing that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. Fans were all riled after she announced the world premiere of her “Never Worn White” music video, as the teaser appeared to show the singer cradling what looked like a baby bump, and the rumors turned out to be correct.

Perry announced on March 4, that she’d be hosting a live chat with fans on her YouTube page a half-hour prior to the premiere, further stirring the pot that she was planning a huge announcement. While the first live chat on Youtube failed, Perry showed up on Instagram Live to confirm the big news. Congratulations, Katy!

This is the first child for the 35-year-old pop star, and the second for Orlando Bloom, who shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. At the end of the music video, it appears as if Perry is cradling a large baby bump, and it’s not for show. Perry said that she’s expecting the baby to arrive this summer.

The American Idol host captioned the music video teaser on Instagram, where she has over 90 million followers with the caption, “You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite. Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! ) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!”

However, at 8:50 p.m. PT, Perry still hadn’t shown up for the live chat on YouTube. As the clock clicked down to the video’s premiere fans in the live chat kept wondering if or when she would show up. At 9 p.m., the countdown for the music video began, and still no sign of Perry.

Unfortunately, female celebrities constantly have to deal with rumors that they’re pregnant when most of the time, the “source” is a billowy dress captured at an unflattering angle in a photo or merely a few pounds of weight gain. In hindsight, however, when Perry attended the Los Angeles premiere of American Idol on February 12, she was wearing a loosely fitting pink sparkly dress that could’ve been the perfect mask for a tiny baby bump.

Perry Is Scheduled To Do A Live Show In Australia On March 8, Which Might’ve Sped Up The Urgency To Announce Her Pregnancy

The singer has not made any major public appearances thus far in 2020 but is scheduled to perform live at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8. She promoted the Women’s T20 World Cup gig on Instagram with the caption, “Melbourne! Just ONE month until I see you at the @mcg on International Women’s Day to celebrate the best female cricketers on the planet! Ladies n Gents, are you ready?”

If Perry was starting to show, she probably preferred to reveal the big news on her own terms rather than continuing to try and conceal her body during a massive publicized event. Perry first starting promoting this event back in November 2019, so it was likely a performance she signed on to do before knowing she was with child.

Perry Could’ve Been ‘Pregnant’ As A Character In Her Music Video, But There Were Many Clues Leading To Her Pregnancy Being Real

Perry could’ve been “pregnant” with a new album, or merely playing a character in her music video. Teasing she’s pregnant could’ve been a mere marketing ploy to drum up publicity for the “Never Worn White” premiere, which it did successfully.

However, there were a ton of clues that lead fans to believe she and Bloom were expecting a child together. The last time Perry shared a recent photo of herself on Instagram, it was a shot of her face in which she showed off her new “glow.” She captioned the gorgeous selfie, “If you don’t love me at my pixie cut then you don’t deserve me at my Goddess glow.”

Previously on February 12, when Perry visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the new season of American Idol, while standing next to the host, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, she’s conspicuously covering her stomach.

Almost every post she’s shared on Instagram recently has been a teaser from American Idol, which again, was filmed back in 2019. It was also highly suspicious when Perry posted an old photo on Valentine’s Day, as it’s the holiday for which Bloom proposed to the singer last year. Fans expected Perry to share a glimpse of how the couple was celebrating the anniversary of such a special occasion, but instead, she shared a throwback photo from the previous year.

