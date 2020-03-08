Katy Perry’s Pregnant Bump: See Her Beautiful Reveal in Her Music Video

American Idol judge Katy Perry used her music video for the latest single, “Never Worn White” to reveal that she’s expecting a baby with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The reveal came near the end of the video, where Perry is seen cradling her stomach.

Prior to the music video, there was a lot of hype, since many fans believed that she was pregnant with her first child. The announcement for the video showed her cradling what looked like a baby bump, and the rumors turned out to be correct.

She took to Instagram to confirm the big news right before the video premiered. The baby is expected to arrive this summer. She said the pregnancy is the longest-kept secret she has ever had to keep.

Watch the “Never Worn White” Video

“Never Worn White” is a song about Perry’s desire to get married and how badly she wants to get it right the first time around.

“I’ve never worn white / but I want to get it right / yeah, I really want to try with you / no I’ve never worn white / but I’m standing here tonight / ’cause I really want to say ‘I do,'” Perry sings in the chorus.

The video is filled with imagery reminiscent of a bride, from the gown Perry wears throughout the first part of the video to the white she’s wearing at the end when cradling her baby bump.

This single is Perry’s first since “Harleys in Hawaii,” which released in 2019. She’ll likely be releasing an album this year.

Bloom and Perry Will Wed in 2020

The couple has been together officially since the middle of 2016, and they’ve been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2020 when Bloom asked Perry to marry him. He’d been planning the engagement for some time since he asked her parents for permission and then planned a huge party to celebrate once she said yes.

Perry didn’t expect to be proposed to on the day. She said in a Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview, that she remembered meeting Bloom at an Italian restaurant, planning to stuff her face with pasta and bread. “So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s–, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?’”

She continued, adding “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.”

Bloom and Perry are planning to hold their wedding early this year. Sources have told Us Magazine that they are planning two separate parties. The first will be local and will be held in April.

The second party will be a destination wedding in Japan, where they will wed a little bit later. They apparently originally set their wedding date for December 2019 but changed it because they wanted to get married in a specific location.

It’s possible that the second trip will be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus that has been breaking out worldwide, especially in Japan. Perry also has her live shows on American Idol to think about when planning the timing of her wedding, since the season is set to wrap up sometime in April 2020.

They’ll be welcoming their bundle of joy into the world sometime this summer.

