Katy Perry’s Secret to Her Relationship with Future Husband Orlando Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry recently revealed that the secret to having a happy relationship with her soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom is giving each other enough space.

During her time spent coaching contestants through their American Idol journey, Perry often mentions her fiance. Early on in the show’s Season 18, she talked about her journey with Bloom and how they met, which ended up being over In-N-Out Burgers at a party.

Perry has also talked about why she will not be inviting fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to the upcoming nuptials. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and are now expecting their first child.

Perry Said on ‘Idol’ That She and Bloom Give Each Other Space

During a recent episode of Idol, Perry gave out some relationship advice including her own secret to a healthy relationship.

“One thing that’s going very well in my current relationship – yes, I did secure the ring -one thing I have noticed that is really helpful is giving each other a little space,” the pop star said.

The advice was doled out to Jonny West and Margie Mays, two Idol contestants who auditioned separately but are in a relationship. Mays had been on Idol during Season 17 but was cut during Hollywood Week. She was cut again in Hollywood Week this year.

“In this competition, it’s great to have understanding and partnership and to be teammates and support each other,” Perry told the couple after they performed a duet together and failed to impress the judges. “But this time is about fulfilling your personal dreams. Just know your priorities right now. Because I think both of you kind of suffered in what you showed a little bit. We know you’re both better than what you gave, okay?”

The video of the performance and advice is available online.

Perry and Bloom are Expecting Their First Child Together

When American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan appeared together to discuss Perry’s pregnancy, Richie joked that the baby is now the fourth judge on the show.

Prior to sharing the news on American Idol, Perry revealed she was pregnant in her video for her newest single “Never Worn White.”

She wrote to her fans on Twitter after the reveal, writing “love you guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I [have] never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u.”

She also joked that she would no longer have to suck in her stomach to hide her baby bump. The baby is due in the summer, which may affect the current filming schedule for American Idol now that the live shows have been pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Perry-Bloom wedding has also been impacted by the pandemic. A source told E! News “She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time. At this point, she isn’t thinking about the wedding and when it will happen. She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved that she made it home and is feeling good.”

