Why Isn’t Kelley Flanagan at ‘The Bachelor’ Women Tell All 2020?

When The Bachelor Season 24 Women Tell All special airs on March 2, viewers will see 17 of Peter’s 30 contestants on stage for the reunion. While it’s not unusual to have a few women missing, one lady is noticeably absent on Monday night, Kelley Flanagan. Her not being there seems particularly odd since she was Peter Weber‘s fifth runner-up, and a bonafide fan-favorite.

However, it appears that for the same reasons viewers loved Kelley, she was a breath of fresh air, showing maturity and confidence in a sea of 23-year-old women who thrived off of drama — it is perhaps, the same reason Bachelor Nation producers didn’t love her all that much.

Blogger Reality Steve also found Kelley’s absence to be strange. He tweeted on February 22, “Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn’t invited to the WTA. This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don’t get invited to WTA, it means they didn’t like her. No other reason.”

“Basically Kelley wasn’t invited,” Reality Steve added, “which 1) is kinda bulls*** 2) doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense 3) isn’t addressed at the WTA and 4) pretty much kills any chance of her being the “Bachelorette.”

Viewers applauded Kelley’s performance on The Bachelor, despite producers attempt to give her the villain edit before being sent home. Kelley, a University of Alabama alum who after attending law school in Chicago-Kent received her J.D. in 2017, was not into the petty drama, and she got along with most of the girls in the mansion. Naturally, there were a few girls she will never be best friends with, but that same sentiment could be said about every contestant that has ever been a contestant on the show.

The difference is that with Kelley, if she went on the WTA, it’s doubtful she would choose to trash talk the other contestants just for ratings. Producers already tried to twist her words to make Kelley appear snobby and mean before she was eliminated, and viewers saw right through it.

Kelley only wanted to have fun during her precious time with Peter and kept her distance from girls who appeared toxic. That kind of practical approach isn’t exactly what producers what from the contestants, and why viewers are forced to sit through synthetically made-up drama such as “Champagnegate.”

Kelley Was In Los Angeles The Same Weekend The ‘Women Tell All’ Special Was Taped

Unlike Natasha Parker, who tweeted, “Please don’t put us in the same boat…I was invited, I just, unfortunately, couldn’t make it,” — a scheduling issue does not explain Kelley’s absence at the Women Tell all special.

The lawyer from Chicago marked herself in Los Angeles during the weekend of the taping on social media and was in town celebrating her birthday with many of her former Bachelor contestants. Kelley shared a photo on Instagram at Santa Monica’s Elephante restaurant with the caption, “Hangin with her chicks.”

Kelley Has ‘No Hate’ Toward Peter

During an AMA on Kelley’s Instagram live stories, when she was asked if she had “any hate towards Peter,” she replied. “No hate at all! I think every girl on the show will always [have] lingering questions! I guess I’m still looking for that strong WiFi connection.”

Like Peter, The Bachelor thrives by creating drama out of nothing and if Kelley annoyed producer by refusing to play their game, and insisted she wouldn’t trash fellow contestants during the reunion special, maybe they told her not to come to the WTA.

