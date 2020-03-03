Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Brandon Blackstock Is Blake Shelton’s Manager

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice judge and Grammy-winning singer is married to her longtime manager, Brandon Blackstock, who is also Blake Shelton’s manager.

Clarkson recently revealed how she makes it work with Blackstock — who also counts her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton among his clients. Appreciating one another’s special talents, Clarkson told Today, plays a big part.

Here’s what we know about Kelly Clarkson, her husband and Blake Shelton:

Kelly Clarkson Met Brandon Blackstock In 2006

When she was rehearsing before the American Country Music Awards in 2006, she met Blackstock, reported Good Housekeeping. Her manager at the time was Brandon’s dad, Narvel Blackstock, and Brandon was (and is currently) in the same line of work. Blackstock’s stepmother was Reba McEntire, Kelly’s mentor.

“This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it,’” she told People in 2013. Though sparks flew for Kelly, she didn’t act on her feelings right away. Brandon was married to his now-ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Blackstock ended his marriage and Clarkson was set to perform the National Anthem at the 2012 Super Bowl. The “America the Beautiful” performer was Blake Shelton, who was managed by Blackstock.

“I was so nervous because it wasn’t that I didn’t want to suck for the millions of people watching, I didn’t want to suck because I was trying to impress a guy,” Clarkson told SiriusXM listeners in 2017. “I wanted him to be like, ‘Damn.’ It had nothing to do with the Super Bowl!” reported Good Housekeeping.

In that same interview, Kelly said that Brandon actually thought she “hated” him, but they eventually had their first date. Kelly was skeptical about the timing, though, because it was on the same day one of her heroes died. “One of my superhero idols is Whitney Houston, and the day she died was our first date,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2013. “I was like ‘This is a bad omen.’”

Kelly Clarkson Would Not Have Hired Brandon Blackstock If She Did Not Respect Him

Today reported that Clarkson said, “I think it comes down to respect. I wouldn’t have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn’t see firsthand how great he is at that and how much he cares about Blake. And the way that (Blake’s) career has blown up, I would have hired Brandon regardless,” the singer said.

While the pair bond over music, they also recognize they’re very different people, said Today. “He’s really talented at what he does and his mind really does work in a completely different way. I’m always like, ‘Is this your manager hat?’ And he’ll go ‘Oh, is this your artist hat? Are we going there?'” she told Today. “So, we’re pretty good about that.”

Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting Her Own Talk Show

At the end of the day, the couple operates like most spouses, reported Today.

“I mean, we just have the regular marriage, kids thing, to where it’s like ‘I am not putting them to bed, you are,'” she said.

Clarkson told Today Pop Start about her upcoming talk show, saying she won’t be the kind of host who forces her guests into dramatic situations. She said, “it’s a mixture of all the things I love and it’s got a charity aspect to it.”

