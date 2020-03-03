Kelly Clarkson’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2020: Contestants So Far 3/2/2020

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. As the blind auditions continue during week two of the season, each of the judge’s teams are filling up with hopeful contestants vying for a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000. Blake Shelton takes the lead with four contestants on his team, while John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas each have three.

Keep reading for a rundown of Team Kelly Clarkson on Season 18 of The Voice. Note: we will update this post following the premiere of Episodes 3-4, so check back for additional team details after both episodes conclude!

Team Kelly Includes Tayler Green, Megan Danielle & Chelle

Tayler Green Performs Julia Michaels' "Issues" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Team Kelly Clarkson includes three contestants – Tayler Green, 27, Megan Danielle, 17, and Chelle, 18. During Green’s performance, the New Jersey native sang “Issues” and Clarkson was the first to turn. After Jonas also turned, Clarkson noted that she was going to fight for Green to be on her team, and when Green chose Team Clarkson, she was thrilled.

Next we had Danielle, who hails from from Douglasville, Georgia. Legend liked Danielle’s growly voice, and he noted that Clarkson’s team would suit her well after the 17-year-old chose her team. Chelle was Clarkson’s final contestant; she performed a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “I Don’t Want to be You Anymore,” and blew all of the judges out of the water. Jonas rained down the compliments, and told the singer, “You’re tone’s sticky and it actually made me feel emotional. You’re the kind of singer that I would die to write songs for.” Chelle chose Clarkson’s team in the end.

You can check out the other teams below:

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Team John:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

As noted above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after Episodes 3-4 airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice by clicking here.

Kelly Clarkson Joined The Voice During Season 14 & Won Twice

Clarkson joined the panel of judges during the show’s 14th season, and racked up a total of two wins throughout her three years on the panel. Clarkson first rose to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol, according to her NBC bio.

“Kelly Clarkson serves as a coach for Season 18 of NBC’s multi-Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice and hosts her own daytime program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was the fall season’s number-one new syndicated show,” her bio reads. “Clarkson is among the most popular artists of this era, with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

