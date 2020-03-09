Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/9

The Voice Season 18 Episode 4 airs Monday night, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. There is no new episode on Tuesday, March 10, so fans will have to wait a full week for Episode 5. With another night of blind auditions on the horizon, Kelly Clarkson’s team continues to grow alongside each of the other three talented teams.

Team Kelly Clarkson includes five contestants so far: Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, Sarah Collins and Samantha Howell. Keep reading for a rundown on each of the contestants on Kelly Clarkson’s team, and check back again later for an update on who else joins her team after tonight’s episode concludes.

Here’s What We Know About Team Clarkson’s Contestants as of 3/9/2020

Tayler Green: Green, 27, hails from Los Angeles; the California native sang Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” and had a wide range of vocal arrangements during her performance. Clarkson was the first to turn, although Nick Jonas was right behind her. Clarkson voiced that she would fight for Green, and Green inevitably choose Clarkson.

Megan Danielle: Danielle, a 17-year-old Georgia native, sang “Remedy” in a growly voice that immediately attracted Legend’s attention, although he noted that she would be good for Clarkson’s team as well. Danielle admitted that she always wanted Clarkson as her coach, so she joined Team Clarkson in the end.

Chelle: Chelle, 18, performed a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “I Don’t Want to be You Anymore,” and blew all of the judges out of the water. Jonas rained down compliments on the teen and told her, “You’re tone’s sticky and it actually made me feel emotional. You’re the kind of singer that I would die to write songs for.” Chelle chose Team Clarkson in the end, despite Jonas’ compliments.

Sarah Collins: Collins, also 18, sang “Like Johnny and June” by Hiedi Newfield and got a turn-around from both Clarkson and Jonas. He told Collins she gave a “phenomenal performance” while Clarkson added, “I love country music. I know I say that every season. I won with a country music [artist], Chevel.” Collins chose Team Clarkson.

Samantha Howell: Howell, 19, covered “Take It On the Run” by REO Speedwagon; Clarkson was the first to turn, and although Blake Shelton was already blocked, he turned anyway, as did Jonas. Howell received stellar compliments from Jonas, while Shelton was frustrated that he was blocked. In the end, Howell joined Clarkson’s team.

As mentioned above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after Episodes 4 airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice by clicking here.

The Contestants For Team Shelton, Team Legend & Team Jonas Include …

Team Shelton, Legend and Jonas are all listed below; be sure to check back later for updates on each of the four Voice teams after tonight’s episode airs.

Team Shelton:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26

Team Jonas:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

CammWess, 21

Thunderstorm Artis, 23

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

