Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/16

Team Kelly Clarkson on The Voice 2020 consists of eight performers so far, which ties her in first place with Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas ahead of the final night of blind auditions. Team Kelly currently includes: Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, Sarah Collins, Samantha Howell, Anaya Cheyenne, Jules, and Mandi Thomas.

NBC’s description of the new episode, titled “Blind Auditions Part 5,” reads, “Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of blind auditions … The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named ‘The Voice.’”

Team Kelly will likely add a few more contestants after the March 16 episode airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back for updates. Keep reading for a rundown of Team Kelly 2020:

Team Kelly Has Eight Talented Artists Competing for the Season 18 Win

Team Kelly‘s group consists of eight hopeful contestants competing to be named “The Voice” by the end of the 2020 season. Clarkson kicked Season 18 off with three artists during the first few rounds of blind auditions – Tayler Green, Megan Danielle and Chelle, followed by Sarah Collins and Samantha Howell during Round 3. Last week’s March 9 episode added Anaya Cheyenne, Jules and Mandi Thomas to the mix, and we expect a few more following the March 16 episode. You can read more about each of the contestants here.

Since the March 16 episode of the show is the final round of blind auditions, we expect the judges to be extra competitive while attempting to snag a few last-minute artists for their teams. Check back after the episode airs for updates on all four teams, as well as additional details on what to expect in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice, including weekly live spoilers and information on the individual artists by clicking here.

Check Out Team Blake, Team Legend & Team Nick Below

Team Blake and Nick are currently tied with eight contestants respectively, while Team Legend is trailing in last place with seven artists as of Monday, March 16. We will update the teams shortly after the new episode airs, so be sure to check back to see who else makes it through the final night of blind auditions. You can click on the links below for more information on each of the teams.

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26

Jacob Daniel Murphy, 27

Jon Mullins, 32

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Jacob Miller, 29

Michael Williams, 18

Roderick Chambers, 38

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

CammWess, 21

Thunderstorm Artis, 23

Zan Fiskum, 22

Mike Jerel, 31

The description for next week’s March 23 episode reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

