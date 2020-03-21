Kenny Rogers’ Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Music legend Kenny Rogers died of natural causes on March 20, 2020, leaving behind 5 children. Read on to get to know his kids and the life he shared with them.

Rogers was known for hit songs including “Through the Years”, “Lady”, and “Islands in the Stream” over the years. While his life was full of music, it was also full of children and family. He was married 5 times and went on to have four sons and a daughter. The names of his kids are Christopher Cody Rogers, Kenny Rogers Jr., Carole Rogers, Jordan Edward Rogers, and Justin Charles Rogers.

According to KKTV, Rogers came from humble beginnings but from a large family where he was one of eight children. So, he was used to having a big family all his life.

Get to know more about Rogers and his children in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Jordan and Justin Were Twins

Kenny Rogers was married to wife Wanda Miller when he died and together, they had twin boys, Jordan and Justin.

Rogers said that in his previous marriages, he wasn’t as sensitive to his family’s needs but that his relationship with Miller was different. In an interview with Reuters in 2012, he said, “Wanda and I have been together now for 20 years, been married 15 years. She’s 28 years younger than me, and I say this from the bottom of my heart – she is my soul mate. She knows me better than anyone else has known me. She loves what I do and I’m not as insensitive to her needs as I may have been in the past.”

2. Kenny Rogers Said He Chose Success Over Family Until Recent Years

According to The Boot, Kenny Rogers said that at times, he chose to be successful in his career over spending time with his kids and family. He told The Tennessean, “I think success requires that you be selfish sometimes, and I refuse to do that now. I’m determined to stay home with the boys, and it’s really a wonderful gift for me. So if I have no more success, I’m OK. But to have the opportunity to have success (is really special).”

When it comes to Rogers’ youngest kids, his twin boys, he said that he wanted to change his selfishness and choose them over opportunities that may have come up. In 2013, he said he wanted to make it a point to walk his boys to the bus stop, as reported by The Boot.

Rogers shared his biggest regret about not being their for some of his wives and children on Oprah: Where Are They Now, according to Country Rebel. Rogers admitted, “I was gone all the time, and that wasn’t fair to them. I don’t know that I’d be where I am if I hadn’t done that, so that’s why I say it’s a fine line. But I think I was probably selfish … I regret any pain I caused them, but I can’t change it.”

