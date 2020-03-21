Kenny Rogers’ Twin Sons, Justin & Jordan Rogers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenny Rogers, the beloved country music singer, died of natural causes at the age of 81. He leaves behind five children, including his twin sons: Jordan Edward Rogers and Justin Charles Rogers. Read on to learn more about his twin sons and the life they shared.

1. Kenny Rogers Didn’t Want More Children at First, But After Soul-Searching He Realized That He Did

Kenny and Wanda Miller Rogers had their twin boys in 2004, making Rogers the father of five, Country Rebel reported. His children are Christopher Cody Rogers, Kenny Rogers Jr., Carole Rogers, and Jordan Edward and Justin Charles Rogers.

According to Country Fan Fest, Justin and Jordan were born on July 6, 2004.

In an interview with Independent, Rogers said that he didn’t want any more kids at first. But Miller — who is 28 years younger than Rogers — had never had kids. When they first got married, they both had said they didn’t want children. But Rogers always believed she would eventually want kids. And when she turned 31, she really wanted children.

Rogers said he did some soul-searching and realized not agreeing to have children would be unfair to his wife.

He told Independent: “I also didn’t want her to wake up at 50 and me be dead and for her to have to say, ‘I wish I hadn’t married Kenny, I could have had kids.’ So we went for it, and when I was told it was twins, man, I was thrilled. So was Wanda. It wasn’t just ‘We are going to have a baby’ it was totally overwhelming.”

2. Rogers Said It Broke His Heart Knowing He Might Not Be Around for Justin & Jordan’s College Years

In an interview with Independent, Kenny Rogers said that it broke his heart to know he might not be around when his Jordan Rogers and Justin Rogers went to college. He said the thought bothered him every day.

“Should I bring a child into the world when I know I probably won’t be there to share, for example, their 21st birthday?… Someone will be talking about his or her child going to college and it breaks my heart… I knew I wouldn’t be there at the prime of their lives. But it’s that half-full/half-empty thing, because I get so much joy out of my children now and they are such a blessing to Wanda and me…”

3. Kenny Rogers Stopped Touring in 2016 to Spend More Time with Wanda, Justin & Jordan

KENNY ROGERS introducing his wife & twin sons LIVE CONCERT 2016 THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEALKENNY ROGERS INTERDUCING HIS WIFE & TWIN SONS LIVE IN LONDON HAMMERSMITH EVENTIM APOLLO ON SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER 2016 DURING HIS FINAL WORLD TOUR- THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEAL 2017-02-24T09:10:11.000Z

In 2016, Kenny Rogers decided to stop touring in part so he could spend more time with his twin sons while they were growing up, CMT reported.

Rogers said:

I hope my fans understand that I’m a father first and a singer second… I’m missing some very great parts of my boys’ lives. I know as well as anybody else how that time gets away from you. And I don’t want to miss it. I just worry about how much longer I’m going to be here, and I want to have time to spend with them. It’s pretty simple.”

In 2017 in an Instagram post, Kenny Rogers said that one of the most rewarding things in his life was being a father.

The Boot reported that by 2013, Rogers believed that although success sometimes requires being selfish, he wanted to stay home with his sons more. He said, ““I think success requires that you be selfish sometimes, and I refuse to do that now. I’m determined to stay home with the boys, and it’s really a wonderful gift for me.”

Rogers told AJC that age played a role in his decision to stay home more. “I’m 77. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be alive. I knew I wanted to do this as best I could and spend as much time as I could with my boys.”

4. Wanda Rogers Started Staying Home More Once Their Sons Were Born

Justin and Jordan Rogers’ birthday is on July 6, 2004, according to social media posts by the family. In an interview with Valdosta Daily Times, Wanda Rogers said that she and her twin boys still visited her parents in Lowndes County about 12 times a year and Rogers often comes with them. She said that she still joined Rogers on the road sometimes, but once their sons were born she couldn’t go quite as often.

“The first 12 years we were together, I went everywhere with him. Then when the kids came along, you have to prioritize.”

5. Wanda Rogers Shares A Lot of Photos of Justin & Jordan on Social Media

Wanda Rogers isn’t shy about sharing photos of their sons on social media. She’s proud of her twins and often posts engaging photos about their adventures together. Here’s a look at some of them.

In April 2017 she posted this photo and wrote, “Beach hair don’t care.”

She shared this photo in April 2017 from Amelia Island Plantation.

Also in April 2017, the family went on a boating adventure.

Wanda Rogers shared this photo of the family on August 21, 2019, one of her more recent Instagram posts.